Ethiopian Introduces Arabic, French Services at Customer Centre

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it has started providing its Global Customer Interaction Center services in two additional international languages namely, Arabic and French.

The Global Customer Interaction Center underwent a major reform in 2014, expanding its interaction scope with customers from call handling to an omni-channel interaction leveraging multiple channels including social media.

Regarding the addition of these languages, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said, “We are excited to further expand the services of our globally acclaimed customer interaction center using Arabic and French as additional international languages for handling the queries of our customers. The addition of these languages is a game changer as it will enable us to cater to our customers with their preferred languages. It will also increase our customer reach to locations where these languages are spoken predominantly. Offering the services of our Global Customer Interaction Center in multiple international languages also proves our commitment andrelentless efforts to elevate customers’ experience.”

The center has received the ‘World Class Contact Center’ accolade from Snapshotz, an internationally recognized certifying body for customer service delivery. It won the certificate after onsite completion of Snapshotz’s audit process and probing over 800 data points.

Dnata Adopts Latest Feature in IATA’s DG AuthoCheck

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that dnata has become the first company to adopt ‘Connect API’, the newest feature of IATA’s DG AutoCheck.

Connect API will help in the digitalization of the air cargo industry by automating the transfer of data from DG AutoCheck to other systems in the industry’s value chain. This connectivity has been enabled via IBS Software’s iCargo solution, which is currently being Implemented across dnata’s global network.

Connect API can be used flexibly in line with user priorities. dnata, for example plans to use Connect API to link its warehouse management system (iCargo) to DG AutoCheck to automate the creation of notifications to captain (NOTOC). Other potential applications include linking DG AutoCheck to operational or accounting systems and cargo management systems (CMS).

According to IATA’s Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services, Frederic Leger, “Efficiently exchanging data with Connect API will help deliver the speed, quality, compliance and ultimately safety benefits of digitalization that air cargo customers are demanding. These benefits are real and measurable. Today it can take up to 100 minutes to get flight crew of freighter operations, detailed information on dangerous goods in the payload through NOTOC systems. With Connect API, this will be instantaneous. We are proud to be launching Connect API with dnata, bringing benefits to their customers.”

dnata’s SVP UAE Cargo and Global Cargo Strategy, Guillaume Crozier, said: “We are delighted to deliver this innovation to our customers. Connecting iCargo to DG AutoCheck through Connect API will accelerate dangerous goods acceptance checks while enabling the highest level of safety, compliance, and efficiency throughout the handling process. In addition, we will be able to further optimize our operations through the data by our systems working more efficiently together.”