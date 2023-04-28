  • Friday, 28th April, 2023

Buhari Meets President-elect Tinubu in State House

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with the President-elect,  Bola Tinubu, and later offered Friday prayers at the State House Mosque, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja confirmed that the two leaders had a closed-door meeting at which they greeted one another on the Sallah occasion following the completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

According to Shehu, they privately discussed a host of issues of common concern to them.

The President-elect was accompanied to the State House by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and two Governors, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara.

The Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa was also in the entourage of the president-elect.

The presidential aide quoted President Buhari as bidding a farewell to the visitor, saying: “Thank you for joining us in prayer.” (NAN)

