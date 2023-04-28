Bauchi NUJ Advisory Council Passes Vote of Confidence on Leadership

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Advisory Council of the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the state council headed by Mr. Umar Sa’idu.

The members of the NUJ’s advisory council, which led by its chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Shall, former managing director of BATV, yesterday commended the leadership of the state council during a meeting with the members of the NUJ State Working Committee.

The council, which is made up of former chairmen of the state NUJ, commended the leadership of the union for its consistency in the conduct of the congress meetings, organising regular trainings for journalists in the state and maintaining peace in the union.

The chairman of the advisory council said that the former chairmen were made relevant in the activities of the union for the first time by the present leadership, and declared that the council required another term to better serve journalists in the state.

Shall advocated for the centralisation of all press conferences to improve the income of the state council and able it to face its financial challenges and organise more trainings to update knowledge of the members.

He noted with concern that in the past, veterans were invited only during election period, but the present council has greatly involved veterans and media chief executives in its programs.

Earlier on, Sa’idu had thanked the members of the advisory council for supporting the present administration in organising series of activities for the union.

He pointed out that former chairmen and other stakeholders have played vital roles in the success recorded in the council and promised to continue to utilise them.

The NUJ’s chairman said that the present leadership of the council is concluding plans to form an electoral committee for the conduct of the forthcoming state delegates’ conference.

He commended the former chairmen for their support and cooperation and called on them to sustain the tempo.