100WF Debuts in Nigeria, Targets Nigerian Women for Global Financial Inclusion

Gilbert Ekugbe

A global non-profit finance industry organisation, 100 Women in Finance (100WF), has launched its formal operations in Nigeria with plans to connect Nigerian women into the global financial space.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Chief Executive Officer, 100 Women in Finance, Amanda Pullinger, explained that the move is part of its commitment to connect Nigerians especially women into the global finance industry, adding that the launch makes Nigeria the 32nd location of its footprints across the globe.

“Nigeria is part of the global finance industry. There are amazing volunteers in Nigeria especially women in the finance space and we want Nigeria to be connected to the rest of the global financial industry. Nigeria is now our 32nd location around the world and we are now across five continents,” she said.

She however, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s investment climate despite the harsh business terrain, “she said.

According to her, 100 WF’s focus is to ensure that women who are running their own firms or managing other portfolios are adequately capitalised.

Amanda provided an overview of 100 Women in Finance and detailed the organisation’s mission and initiatives.

Also speaking, the former Chief Executive Officer, Africa Region, Standard Bank Group, Sola David-Borha, spoke about proper governance being the key to building a sustainable business and reflected that in the finance industry, the journey is more important than the destination

During the event, members of 100WF’s Nigeria Committee addressed the guests, Partner at Verod Capital, Nieros Oyegun Soerensen, shared her own experience joining 100WF as an early career professional in New York in 2007.

She encouraged members to fully embrace the organisation and the network’s offerings, which include career education, peer engagement, mentorship, philanthropy and beyond.

On her part, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, highlighted the significance of 100WF’s expansion into Nigeria, emphasising the platform’s global reach and the breadth of resources and opportunities available to members locally and globally.

“Having joined 100 Women in Finance in London some years ago, I am very excited to be part of the Nigeria committee that has successfully launched the Nigeria chapter. As the world becomes increasingly global and interconnected, what resonates with me about 100 Women in Finance and its importance for women in Nigeria, is the global reach the 100WF platform provides being active in 31 other countries. It is truly a global peer network for women, where there are great opportunities to network in any city you are in,” she said.