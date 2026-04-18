Ademola Lookman: The Missing Piece of the Puzzle

Since arriving at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in February, Ademola Lookman has built a reputation for delivering in big games. He scored in his debut against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey. However, it was with his two-goal contribution (scored one and assisted another) against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey that he actually announced himself to Atlético fans. The Nigerian must, however, have written his name indelibly in the hearts of Atletico faithful, as it was his goal that took the Los Rojiblancos to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League after finding themselves 2-0 down early in the first half in the quarter-finals against Barcelona, which led to the question of whether the Super Eagles winger is indeed the missing jigsaw in Atletico puzzle. Across all competitions, he has become one of Atlético’s most important attacking players, with 10 goals contributions in just 15 matches

Ademola Lookman is not new to putting up exceptional performance on big European nights. Followers of the beautiful game would not forget in a hurry his hat-trick in the 2024 final of the UEFA Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin, who until that night were yet to lose a game and thereby securing for Atalanta their first major trophy since 1963.

For Atletico faithful however, Lookman’s performance on Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League quarter final against Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano would remain indelible in their hearts.

After beating Barcelona 2-0 at the Nou Camp in the first leg penultimate week, Atletico Madrid are the overwhelming favourite to book the semi final ticket. Against all odds however, it took Barca just 24 minutes to level up proceedings, but Lookman came through for the home side, as he scored seven minutes after Barcelona second goal to send the Los Rojiblancos to the semi final.

Sharing his thoughts after he played the key role as Atlético Madrid booked their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after edging past Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate, in a tense and dramatic night at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Lookman told TNT Sports as per Al Jazeera, “It was a rollercoaster, with us going 2-0 down, and then it was a game of two halves, really. We stuck in there, and we got through to the semis.”

While Ademola Lookman’s goal was important for the result, it also placed him among Nigeria’s football greats.

With that strike, he became only the fourth Super Eagles player to score in a Champions League quarter-final. He now joins a special group that includes Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Obafemi Martins.

Reflecting on that moment, he said: “As the game is going on, you are playing and the momentum changes and moments happen and then the pause (for the injury to Barcelona Femin Lopez) – it kind of switched us back into gear, and we were able to create a few chances, and we got the goal, and we tried to continue in that way in the second half.”

Expressing his delight at both the result and the team’s collective effort: “I’m very, very happy, of course, to play in this competition and to be here. It shows the credit to the staff, team, everybody in terms of the work and dedication, and the quality as well in this squad,” Lookman told CBS Sports Golazo.

“It wasn’t easy today but everybody dug in and everyone showed their hard work.”

Atletico showed resilience after falling two goals behind, demonstrating composure under pressure to claw their way back into the tie.

“Definitely going 2–0 down is not easy. They had the momentum at that time, and Juan comes up with a massive save against Fermín. Key moments like that give everybody belief to keep going — you will get your moments.”

Revealing the message in the dressing room at halftime, Lookman said: “To stay positive. Stay positive in the work in terms of what we believe in, knowing again we’ll get the moments for sure and we did.

“In the end, we got the result that we wanted and that’s the most important thing.”

Atletico Madrid will face either Arsenal or Sporting CP in the semi finals, and Lookman gave little away on his preferred opponent.

“In the semi-finals of the Champions League, whoever you get is a top team, whoever passes,” he concluded.

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh labelled his compatriot the difference maker for Atletico Madrid in the contest.

“Talk about being an absolute influential player! I am extremely happy for Lookman. His goal made the difference. He is also showing so much maturity that is quite remarkable,” Oliseh posted on X.

For Atletico Manager, Simeone, he expressed satisfaction with the Nigerian’s performances so far, while also suggesting there is still more to come from him in the months ahead.

“He’s still evolving, he’s improving a lot defensively which makes him even more important and of course he’s carrying more weight in the team”, the Argentine said post-match.

“He’s brilliant offensively, he’s very courageous and he’s very good in one on one. Since I’ve been at the club, we’ve never had players like that with those features and well, we are betting everything on playing almost four forwards. Giuliano is a winger, he’s almost a forward and when he attacks, he’s an extra forward and when we attack we played from the heart.

“The amount of running we did was unbelievable and Lookman’s offensive importance giving pace to the team when he was on the ball. We need more from him, he has more in his tank and we’ve seen it in Nigeria and well, he’s always played great”, Simeone concluded.

Since joining Atlético, Lookman has made a strong impact, and this goal, his sixth for the club, could be his most important yet.

It not only sent his team into the semi-finals for the first time in 10 years but also moved him up the list of Nigeria’s top scorers in the competition. Only Victor Osimhen and Obafemi Martins have scored more goals than Lookman in Europe’s premier club competition.

Now, there is even more history within reach. Only two Nigerians have ever scored in a Champions League semi-final; Finidi George and Obafemi Martins. Lookman now has the chance to become the third when Atletico Madrid face Arsenal.