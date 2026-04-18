Coventry City Seal Premier League Return After 25 Years

• Onyeka set to dump Brentford

Coventry sealed their return to the Premier League after 25 years away after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn. It looked as though the promotion party was going to be delayed when Ryoya Morishita put Blackburn ahead early in the second half at Ewood Park.

But Bobby Thomas rose late to head in a free-kick to get the point they needed to get over the line.

Now, after three relegations, 15 different permanent managers (including Mark Robins twice) and four different grounds, Coventry are a back in the big time.

Coventry were on the front foot early on but Rovers should have hit the front in the 13th minute when Ryan Alebiosu’s delightful cross found the onrushing Yuki Ohashi six yards out but he headed straight at Carl Rushworth.

The Sky Blues were nullified by their disciplined hosts but a deft Ephron Mason-Clark pass freed Jack Rudoni in the 27th minute and he skilfully evaded two tackles before blasting into the side netting.

Rovers drew first blood in the 54th minute but it was messy from Coventry as Alebiosu was allowed to cut inside and Frank Onyeka could only divert his effort into the path of Morishita, who superbly steadied himself before lashing in from eight yards via a Thomas deflection.

But the Sky Blues got the goal they needed and it is Thomas who will go down in the Coventry history books as he rose highest to meet Victor Torp’s free-kick and emphatically headed beyond Toth to send his side into the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka might be bringing his time at Brentford to a close after playing a key role in Coventry City’s promotion to the Premier League.

Onyeka, who joined the Sky Blues on loan during the winter transfer window, featured for 62 minutes yesterday before being replaced by Victor Torp. The result not only marked a historic milestone for Coventry City but also effectively ended Onyeka’s stint at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. The Nigeria international, who joined Brentford in the summer of 2021, struggled for regular playing time this seas Prior to his move to the CBS Arena, Onyeka made just six Premier League appearances this season, registering a single assist. In search of more minutes, the Super Eagles midfielder opted for a winter loan switch to Coventry City, with an option to make the move permanent should the club secure promotion. His contributions during the second half of the season proved valuable as the club secured promotion, triggering the buy option included in the loan agreement. With Coventry expected to activate the clause, Onyeka is now poised to complete a permanent move ahead of the 2026/2027 season.