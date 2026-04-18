Onoriode, Edet Complete Sprint Doubles  as MTN CHAMPS Grand Final Ends

It was a thrilling and action-packed final day at the Lekan Salami Stadium, as the last set of medals were decided to bring the curtains down on the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Ibadan.

Bernice Onoriode delivered one of the standout performances of the meet in the Youth (U-17) Girls’ 100m final, storming to a new Personal Best (PB) of 11.88s (0.3). The young sprinter displayed remarkable consistency throughout the competition, recording PBs in all three rounds. She finished ahead of Team Beacon Power Services’ (BPS) Rebecca Enilolobo, who equalled her own PB of 12.07s for Silver, while Rodia Ibrahim claimed Bronze in 12.16s.

In the Youth Boys’ 100m final, Team MTN’s Fervent Edet powered to victory in 11.10s (0.1), having earlier dipped under 11s with a lifetime best of 10.99s in the heats. Maleeq Odesanya placed second in 11.20s, with Boluwatife Alagbon close behind in 11.25s.

Jesudemilade Ojo emerged champion in the Cadet Boys’ 100m, clocking 12.48s, ahead of Opeyemi Faleye (12.87s) and Owoeye Oluwatomiwa (13.13s).

In the Cadet Girls’ 100m, Chigozie Faith Ndokwu sprinted to victory in 13.01s, finishing ahead of Risikatt Kehinde Baruwa (13.23s) and Ikmot Adegbite (13.45s). Ndokwu later completed an impressive sprint double, returning to win the 200m in 26.58s, with Baruwa (27.08s) and Adebayo Adeola (27.17s) rounding out the podium.

Ojo also secured a sprint sweep, claiming the Youth Boys’ 200m title in 25.18s ahead of Timileyin Awoye (26.20s) and Miracle Adediran (26.32s).

Onoriode capped a dominant outing by clinching the Youth Girls’ 200m crown in 24.44s, finishing ahead of Glory Asuquo (25.25s) and Racheal Afuape (25.52s) to complete her double.

Edet matched that feat in the boys’ category, securing his second GOLD medal of the meet in the 200m with a winning time of 22.45s. Christian Rotimi Alfred (23.05s) and Kareem Ayatullahi (23.26s) finished second and third respectively.

In the Junior (U-20) women’s 200m final, Chigozie Rosemary Nwankwo clocked 23.48s (-1.1) to take the title, holding off a strong challenge from Faith Chukwuma, who posted a PB of 23.53s. Tejiri Ugoh finished third in 23.67s.

Ghana’s Kazali Iddrisu claimed the men’s 200m title in 21.28s, ahead of Liberty Okon (21.56s) and Abdul-Rahman Adewale Jimoh (21.74s), while compatriot Marizuk Shaibu impressed with victory in the senior men’s race, clocking 20.97s.

In the women’s 200m, Taofikat Sulaimon took top honours in 24.06s. Omoyeni Lydia Ajayi-Bibilomo and Purpose Excellence Akinpelu both recorded identical times of 24.67s to finish second and third, respectively.

Sidiqut Taiwo Baruwa claimed victory in the Cadet Girls’ 400m, crossing the line in 1:00.34 ahead of Helen Anisere (1:01.21) and Deborah Aderemi (1:03.02).

Team MVP’s Chisom Ezeh delivered a commanding performance in the Youth Girls’ 400m, running a PB of 56.87s to win comfortably. Faith John (58.01s) and Bright Ifechukwu Linus (58.65s) completed the podium.

In the Youth Boys’ 400m, Afeez Lasisi ran a huge lifetime best of 51.05s to take the title, narrowly edging Team MVP’s Zikirullah Ibrahim, who also posted a PB of 51.20s. Abdulmuhiz Abefen finished third in 51.32s.

The women’s 800m title went to reigning national champion and MTN CHAMPS Calabar winner, Comfort James, who crossed the line in 2:05.58. She held off Benin Republic’s Odette Sawekoua (2:06.62), while Fatimah Adebayo secured Bronze in 2:11.13.

Ayomide Olaitan clinched the men’s 800m title in 1:52.63, finishing ahead of Adegoke Ogunseye (1:54.44) and Karounwi Temitope (1:56.40).

The exciting finale brought an end to another successful edition of the MTN CHAMPS series, with young athletes once again showcasing Nigeria’s depth of talent and bright future in track and field.