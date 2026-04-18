PFL Africa to Bring Largest MMA Event to West Africa With Historic Nigeria Debut in Lagos, June 13

The Professional Fighters League today announced the first pair of bouts as PFL Africa heads to Nigeria for the first time at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The event will mark the largest MMA event in West African history, featuring the opening round of the PFL Africa bantamweight and lightweight tournaments, alongside showcase bouts highlighting top regional talent.

Headlining the event will be a featherweight Showcase Bout featuring Nigeria’s Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” Adeshina (10-3), who will compete in front of a home crowd in the main event against Spanish star Ignacio “Nacho” Campos (7-2). Adeshina enters as one of the notable local athletes on the card and will look to deliver a strong performance as PFL Africa lands in Nigeria for the first time. Campos, on the other hand, is coming off a big win over Mathys Duragrin at PFL Madrid last month.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight first round tournament bout between Nigeria’s Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme (8-1) and Cameroon’s Octave “The Bantu Warrior” Ayinda (7-1). Ocheme will look to capitalize on the home advantage as he begins his tournament campaign, while Ayinda enters as a challenger aiming to secure a statement victory in the opening round.

“Making our West African debut in Lagos is a major milestone for PFL Africa, and one we’re incredibly excited about,” said Elias Schulze, General Manager of PFL Africa. “Nigeria brings incredible passion, culture, and talent, and Lagos is the perfect stage for this moment. The energy from the fans, the depth of local talent, and the opportunity to showcase it all on a global platform make this event truly special. We’re bringing elite competition to one of the most vibrant cities in the world, and highlighting the pride, colour, and intensity that define African MMA.”

Additional bouts for the PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round card will be announced in the coming weeks.