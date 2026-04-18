Galatasaray Super Lig Title Quest Gets Osimhen’s Boost

Galatasaray have handed a major boost to their title hopes by including Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen in the squad for today’s league match against Gençlerbirlii.

The Nigeria striker has not played since March after suffering a forearm fracture during a Champions League game against Liverpool, but he is now back in training and ready to play a part.

His return comes at a crucial time in the Turkish Süper Lig season. With just five matches left, Galatasaray are under pressure to maintain their narrow lead at the top of the table. Their advantage has been cut to just two points, and any slip could open the door for fierce rivals Fenerbahçe.

Osimhen’s importance to the team has been clear throughout the campaign. Before his injury, he was in excellent form, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. His energy, movement and finishing have made him the focal point of Galatasaray’s attack.

However, there is still some caution around his return. Although the striker is back in full training, medical staff are keen to avoid any risk of re-injury. Reports suggest he may not start the match and could instead be introduced later, possibly for a short spell. He is also expected to wear a protective brace on his arm if he features.

Despite that, Osimhen’s presence in the squad alone is a big lift for the team. During his absence, Galatasaray struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last three league matches. That dip in form allowed their closest challengers to close the gap and increase the pressure heading into the final stretch.

Osimhen has reportedly expressed his desire to feature in the upcoming Super Lig clash against Gençlerbirlii, despite ongoing medical concerns and a cautious approach from the club’s technical and medical staff ahead of a crucial fixture schedule.

According to information shared on Spor Gecesi Digital and relayed by journalist Gökhan Dinç, the Super Eagles forward has actively communicated his willingness to return to action, with Osimhen telling Galatasaray management and coaching staff, “I want to play in the Gençlerbirliği match,” as quoted by Habersarikirmizi.

The striker’s request highlights his eagerness to accelerate his comeback as the season enters a decisive phase.

However, Galatasaray’s technical and medical departments are maintaining a conservative stance due to the importance of upcoming fixtures, particularly the Fenerbahçe derby.

Coach Okan Buruk has more attacking options. Mauro Icardi, who has scored 13 league goals this season, is expected to lead the line from the start. But with Osimhen available, Galatasaray have added depth and flexibility in attack at a decisive point in the campaign.

Umar Sadiq to Wi n Copa del Rey Gold Medal if Lookman’s Altleti Lose in Today’s Final

Whatever be the outcome of today’s Copa del Rey final between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad a Super Eagle would be carting away a gold medal.

Ademola Lookman is expected to feature for Atletico Madrid as they face Real Sociedad and the Nigerian star has been a standout performer for Los Rojiblancos, and he will be eager to lead his side to victory against the Txuri-Urdin.

​Should he succeed, he will become the first Nigerian player to win the Copa del Rey since Emmanuel Amunike achieved the feat in 1997.

​Conversely, if Atletico Madrid falls short, Lookman will become the first Super Eagles player since Finidi George to earn a runners-up medal in the competition.

​Meanwhile, Real Sociedad will be desperate to snap their 10-game winless streak against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de la Cartuja. In their last 10 encounters, Diego Simeone’s men have secured five wins and five draws, suggesting a hard-fought battle lies ahead.

​While Real Sociedad does not currently have a Nigerian on their active roster, there is a strong possibility that a Nigerian striker will receive a gold medal should they manage to defeat Atleti.

Although Umar moved to Valencia during the January transfer window, he was an integral part of the Real Sociedad squad for the first half of the season.

​Before his departure, Sadiq featured regularly for Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey, contributing a vital goal during their campaign.

​According to competition regulations, winning teams are allocated 40 medals for players and staff. Given that Sadiq played in two of the club’s six matches leading up to the final, he remains eligible to receive a winner’s medal.

One-cap Super Eagle, Fernandez Named in PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year

Super Eagles defender, Emmanuel Fernandez has been named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year for 2025-2026, capping an outstanding debut campaign with Rangers.

The Nigeria international, who arrived at Ibrox during the summer transfer window, has emerged as one of the club’s most consistent performers, overcoming early-season doubts to establish himself as a key figure in the Rangers backline.

Despite his slow start, the 24-year-old has since grown into his role, earning plaudits for his composure in possession, ability to build play from the back, and solid defensive displays.

Beyond his defensive responsibilities, the centre-back has also made a significant impact in attack, scoring six goals in 28 appearances across all competitions, an impressive return for a defender.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Fernandez included in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year alongside Paul McGinn of Motherwell, as well as Craig Halkett and Harry Milne of Heart of Midlothian.

Reacting to the recognition, Fernandez expressed his delight at being honoured in his first full season in Scottish football.

“I am delighted to be included in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year, and it means a lot to me,” Emmanuel said to Rangers official website. “I have enjoyed my debut season with Rangers, and it has gone better than I ever dreamed it could.” The defender also paid tribute to his manager, Danny Röhl, and the club’s coaching staff for their support throughout the campaign.

“I would like to thank the gaffer and his coaching staff for believing and trusting in me, my teammates for all their support, as well as our amazing fans who have backed me since I joined the club,” he added.

His outstanding performances also earned him a maiden call-up to the Super Eagles during the March international window.

The Rangers defender made his debut in a 2-1 victory over Iran before scoring his first international goal on his full debut against Jordan.