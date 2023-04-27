Mbah’s Inauguration: Committee Holds Inaugural Meeting

In preparation for the inauguration of the Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and the Deputy Governor-elect, Ifeanyi Ossai, on May 29, 2023, the committee for the planning and organising of the event has held its inaugural meeting at the Government House, Enugu.

The 35-man inauguration committee which is being chaired by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, has the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Uchenna Ubosi and former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Managing Director, Enugu State Investment Development Authority, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo as Vice Chairman and Secretary respectively.

The committee is also saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a peaceful and seamless transition from the PDP-led state government of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to another PDP-led state government.

Members of the inauguration committee include the Director General of PDP State Campaign Council, Chief Ikeje Asogwa; a former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. U.S.A Igwesi; Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji; Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh; Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo; Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi; Commissioner for Science and Technology, Sir Obi Kama and Commissioner for Transport, Comrade Peter Andy Omeje.

Others are the spokesperson of the PDP State Campaign Council, Chief Nana Ogbodo; Special Advisers to the Governor on Information and Diaspora, Steve Oruruo and Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu respectively; former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism/Director, Women Affairs, PDP State Campaign Council, Hon. Rita Mbah; Chief of Protocol (COP), Government House, Enugu, Dr. Barth Ezeugwu; and the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor.

Also on the list are the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, DCP Fidelis N. Ogarabe; SP Peter Nnadozie; Dr. Uche Nwobodo; Hon. Emeka Vitalis Onah; Mrs. Sylvia Onwubuemeli; Hon. Emeka Ajogwu; Ike Ezugwu; Winston Anosike; Engr. Gerald Otiji; Emeke Eche; Hon. Chinedu Ani; Dame Ugochi Madueke; Engr. Cecilia Umeh; Mrs. Lucy Ifeoma Ijetta; Representative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; Representative of Nigerian Air Force; and Representative of Federal Road Safety Corp.