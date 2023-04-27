  • Thursday, 27th April, 2023

Katsina, UN Collaborate toEstablish Security Research Centre

Nigeria | 45 mins ago

• Collaborate with EU, USAID, others for peace building 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Katsina State Government has partnered with the United Nations (UN) to establish a security research centre to tackle security challenges and restore sustainable peace in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Security, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, disclosed this Thursday in an interview with some journalists in the state.

He said the security research centre code-named ‘Centre for the Research and Study on Banditry’, would soon be established by the state government in collaboration with the UN

He said: “We are going to establish a Centre for the Research and Study on Banditry. The centre is already in process. We are already in partnership with some research fellows and the United Nations for the establishment of the centre.”

He added that the state government was in collaboration with the European Union (EU), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for peace building.

He reiterated that the development partners were assisting the government in building the capacity of the citizens in security management, equipment and monitoring across the state.

According to him, the international agencies have so far trained security personnel and traditional leaders across the state on community mobilisation and security information gathering to tame the menace of banditry in the state.

He said the international agencies were also understudying the Katsina concept of security management and promoting it in adjoining northern states in order to restore security in the region.

He, however, said the revolving security measures adopted by the Katsina State Government if replicated by neighbouring states of Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, would tackle banditry and other security challenges.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.