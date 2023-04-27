Katsina, UN Collaborate toEstablish Security Research Centre

• Collaborate with EU, USAID, others for peace building

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has partnered with the United Nations (UN) to establish a security research centre to tackle security challenges and restore sustainable peace in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Security, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, disclosed this Thursday in an interview with some journalists in the state.

He said the security research centre code-named ‘Centre for the Research and Study on Banditry’, would soon be established by the state government in collaboration with the UN

He said: “We are going to establish a Centre for the Research and Study on Banditry. The centre is already in process. We are already in partnership with some research fellows and the United Nations for the establishment of the centre.”

He added that the state government was in collaboration with the European Union (EU), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for peace building.

He reiterated that the development partners were assisting the government in building the capacity of the citizens in security management, equipment and monitoring across the state.



According to him, the international agencies have so far trained security personnel and traditional leaders across the state on community mobilisation and security information gathering to tame the menace of banditry in the state.

He said the international agencies were also understudying the Katsina concept of security management and promoting it in adjoining northern states in order to restore security in the region.



He, however, said the revolving security measures adopted by the Katsina State Government if replicated by neighbouring states of Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, would tackle banditry and other security challenges.