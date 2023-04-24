  • Monday, 24th April, 2023

JAMB: Registration Continues after 2023 UTME, National Census

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will be postponing the continuation of its Direct Entry (DE) registration, which was scheduled to close on April 20, 2023, but was extended by one week to continue on May 6, 2023, when the 2023 UTME and the national census exercise would have ended.

The Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

The statement said: “This development is to accommodate the conduct of the Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) billed to start on April 25, 2023, and end on May 3, 2023, while the national census is scheduled to start on May 3, 2023, and end on May 5, 2023.

“Candidates desiring to register for the DE exercise are, therefore, directed to ensure that they obtain their DE ePINs from designated vending outlets on or before April 30, 2023, when ePIN vending would be closed. Candidates are then expected to proceed to the Board’s offices from April 6, 2023, to May 13, 2023, to complete their registration procedure. The Board assured all candidates desirous of DE registration that none would be denied the opportunity to register provided they comply with the Board’s directives and within the stipulated time frame.

“In the same vein, the Board solicited for the understanding of candidates as it puts in place some innovative measures aimed at checking incidence of falsification of results, data and other infractions.”

