Golden Eaglets Arrive Algeria Ahead of U-17 AFCON

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have arrived Algeria ahead of the 2023 U-17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to start on April 29.

The team left Nigeria on Sunday via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and arrived Algiers, Algeria late Sunday night.

Francis Achi, the media officer of the team, confirmed this via his Facebook page, adding that the team was ready to get the job done.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had said that the team was earlier scheduled to go on a training tour of Germany, but due to visa constraints, opted to travel days ahead of the AFCON to Algeria for final preparations.

A total of 26 players alongside the technical crew, would help Nigeria seek qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup by reaching the semi finals of the event, as well as possibly win the competition.

The team is in Group B, alongside Morocco, Zambia and South Africa. (NAN)

