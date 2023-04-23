  • Sunday, 23rd April, 2023

Direct Entry Registration Continues after 2023 UTME, National Census, Says JAMB

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the extension of deadline of the ongoing Direct Entry (DE) registration for candidates seeking admissions into universities.

This is contained in a statement by the board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Sunday.

Benjamin said the board had postponed the continuation of its DE registration, which was scheduled to close on Thursday, April 20 but was extended by one week to continue on Saturday, May 6, when the 2023 UTME and the national census exercise would have ended.

”This development is to accommodate the conduct of the board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) billed to start on Tuesday, April 25 and end on Wednesday, May 3.

”It is also to accommodate the National Census scheduled to start on Wednesday,  May 3, and end on Friday, May 5.

”Candidates desiring to register for the DE exercise are, therefore, directed to ensure that they obtain their DE ePINs from designated vending outlets on or before April 30, when ePIN vending will be closed.

”Candidates are then expected to proceed to the board’s offices from Saturday, April 6, to Saturday, May 13, to complete their registration procedure,” he said.

He said the board assured candidates desirous of DE registration that none would be denied the opportunity to register,  provided they complied with the board’s directives and within the stipulated time frame.

He, therefore, solicited the understanding of candidates as it put in place some innovative measures, aimed at checking  incidence of falsification of results, data and other infractions. (NAN)

Direct Entry Registration Continues after 2023 UTME, National Census, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the extension of deadline of the ongoing Direct Entry (DE) registration for candidates seeking admissions into universities.

This is contained in a statement by the board’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Sunday.

Benjamin said the board had postponed the continuation of its DE registration, which was scheduled to close on Thursday, April 20 but was extended by one week to continue on Saturday, May 6, when the 2023 UTME and the national census exercise would have ended.

”This development is to accommodate the conduct of the board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) billed to start on Tuesday, April 25 and end on Wednesday, May 3.

”It is also to accommodate the National Census scheduled to start on Wednesday,  May 3, and end on Friday, May 5.

”Candidates desiring to register for the DE exercise are, therefore, directed to ensure that they obtain their DE ePINs from designated vending outlets on or before April 30, when ePIN vending will be closed.

”Candidates are then expected to proceed to the board’s offices from Saturday, April 6, to Saturday, May 13, to complete their registration procedure,” he said.

He said the board assured candidates desirous of DE registration that none would be denied the opportunity to register,  provided they complied with the board’s directives and within the stipulated time frame.

He, therefore, solicited the understanding of candidates as it put in place some innovative measures, aimed at checking  incidence of falsification of results, data and other infractions. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.