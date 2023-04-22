 AAJ Group Boss Bags Nelson Mandela Leadership Award

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chief Executive Officer of AAJ Group, Adekunle Adeyemo has bagged the iconic Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by the West Africa Youth Council, WAYC.

Adeyemo was honoured for his early outstanding accomplishment, leadership disposition and passion and investment in youth and societal development.

AAJ Group leads activities in diverse business terrains including procurement logistics, e-commerce logistics, courier service, freight forwarding as well as clearing and media, amongst others.

The company has been at the forefront of tackling youth unemployment, giving priority to youth initiatives and empowerment, in addition to absorbing this segment into the labour market.

Presenting the award, WAYC Ambassador and Regional Coordinator, Michael Olorunfemi declared that Adeyemo was regarded for the recognition given his commitment to the youth population and active contribution to economic growth.

He said, “Our decision to award Adeyemo with an ambassadorial title is a testament to his dedication to excellence and integrity in all his endeavours. This award is not only a recognition of his remarkable achievements, but also an inspiration to the youth of West Africa”.

In his remarks, Adeyemo who is also the co-founder of Pillsfield Pharmacy expressed gratitude to the organisers, while dedicating the award to Nigerian and West African youths.

The Oyo born entrepreneur and tech guru also vowed to continue to promote the cause of youth and societal development.

He said, “I feel so honoured and proud to have been considered for the award. It is a thing of joy for me that my contribution as a youth-to-youth development and empowerment in Nigeria is noticed and rewarded. I promise to take on my ambassadorial duty as a renewed challenge to do more in terms of leadership, capacity building, and youth empowerment. This is not going to be just another award on the shelf”.