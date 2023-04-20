NCS Gets Triple Awards on Ethics, Value Orientation

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has been recognised with triple awards for its commitment to work ethics and value orientation.

The Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, which recognised NCS with the awards, have over the years, profiled NCS and its leaders and found them worthy of the awards.

The awards, which were presented to NCS President, Prof. Adesina Sodiya in Lagos on Tuesday, include: Ethical Conduct/Leadership Compliance Certificate, presented to Sodiya; Integrity Icon of Nigeria (IION) Award, presented to Sodiya and Corporate Ethics and Integrity Award, presented to Nigeria Computer Society (NCS).

Presenting the award, the leader of the team, Prince Salih Musa Yakubu, said the leaders of NCS, had over the years, displayed high since of leadership roles in driving the principles of NCS. According to him, the Centre had in the last 17 years, consistently committed to monitoring public leaders and holding government officials accountable to the people, for the purpose of eliminating corruption in the Nigerian system.

Yakubu, who frowned at the leadership styles of several past leaders of Nigeria, said Nigeria was planned to become a developed nation in 1985, but explained that such vision has become an illusion because past leaders were insincere and corrupt.

Responding, Sodiya, thanked the organisers for profiling NCS and for declaring NCS worthy of the awards. Some notable Nigerians who have been awarded as IION in the past, include the former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; immediate past Treasurer and Vice President of World Bank, Arunma Oteh; Elder Statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and the current Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.