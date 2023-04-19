Ekiti Assembly Confirms New SIEC Chairman

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Olubunmi Adelugba, has hailed the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for forwarding the names of men and women of integrity to the legislature for confirmation for high positions in the state to drive the wheel of governance.

Adelugba stated yesterday during the screening and confirmation of a retired Judge of the state High Court, Justice Cornelius Ilori Akintayo, as the new chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) at the plenary of the Assembly.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Speaker, Odunayo Ogunmola, Justice Akintayo was confirmed as the new Ekiti SIEC chairman after he was given the privilege of ‘taking a bow and go’ having been found worthy of the new position by the legislators.

The process started when the Speaker read a letter forwarded to the Assembly by Governor Oyebanji seeking the concurrence of the Assembly to confirm Justice Akintayo as the chair of the state electoral agency for a term of five years as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The state legislators said having been found as a competent and incorruptible Judge in the course of his judicial career,

Justice Akintayo would serve as an unbiased electoral umpire as the chair of the state electoral agency empowered by law to organise local government elections in the state.

The nominee spoke extensively on his working experience which he started as a court bailiff in the old Ondo State till the time he was appointed as a Judge of the state High Court in 2002 by the first civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, a position he held till his retirement from service.

Speaking before the nominee was given the privilege of taking a bow and leave the hallowed chambers, the Speaker urged Ekiti youths to emulate personalities like Justice Akintayo whom he noted exhibited patience, hard work, integrity and competence to be nominated for a position of honour after retirement from service.

Adelugba said: “No doubt, we can see him (Akintayo) as a role model. My colleagues have spoken, those who know him from the Bar have spoken, and I want our young ones to learn from his story the way he rose from being a court bailiff to where he is today.

“Every time Governor Biodun Oyebanji sends nominees to us, when we look at their CVs, you will know that they merit the positions they are being nominated for. All of us have agreed that he is a round peg in a round hole and he should be allowed to take a bow and go.”

The Speaker had subjected the nomination to a voice vote with all the legislators at the plenary saying ‘ayes’ to the confirmation of the nominee as the new SIEC chief in Ekiti State.

Other legislators who had spoken in favour of his confirmation included the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu; Hon. Femi Akindele, Hon. Akin Oso, Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu and Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye.