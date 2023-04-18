Suspected Kidnapper Buries Child Alive after Collecting N150,000 Ransom in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A suspected kidnapper, Mr. Abubakar Abdulraziz, who abducted a three-year-old child and buried him alive after collecting N150,000 ransom has been arrested by police operatives in Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The 30-year-old Abdulraziz, who hails from Sabuwar Santa community in Musawa, abducted the slain toddler when he invaded the residence of his father, Mr. Adamu Alhassan, in Bacirawa village of the local government on March 23, 2023.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP. Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident yesterday in a statement issued to journalists in Katsina, said that the suspect was nabbed by police operatives based on credible intelligence.

He explained that the suspected kidnapper and killer criminally trespassed into the residence of Alhassan in Bacirawa when he was asleep and abducted the teenager to an unknown destination.

Isah, a Chief Superintendent of Police, added that the suspect subsequently dropped a letter and telephone number, directing the deceased father to pay the sum of N800,000 as ransom before he would be released.

He said: “However, the father made contact, negotiated, and paid the sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150,000) to secure the

release of his child, but to no avail.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately detectives swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect (Abubakar Abdulaziz) in connection with the case.

“During the course of investigation, he confessed to the commission of the offence and further confessed to having buried the child alive after receiving the ransom money. The investigation is ongoing.”