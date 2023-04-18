OOU Graduating Students Invent HD Smart Display Board

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The 2021/2022 graduating students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, have presented to the management of the institution, a High Definition-Video Player (HD-VP410) Controller Based Smart All-in-One Display Board.

The smart board was invented by the graduating students in Advanced Science Laboratory Technology (ASLT) of the institution’s Faculty of Science.

The project was part of the 2021/2022 graduating students’ research work, presented to the university management.

Giving insight into the features of the smart board, the ASLT Coordinator, Dr. Bolarinwa Adekoya, explained that the invention is not only movable but also suitable for both indoor and outdoor events.

He further disclosed that the smart board can be useful for large number of students in lecture halls, adding that it will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges of the university if more of the boards were produced.

Adekoya said: “This project started some years back. From just ordinary display board, we moved to a graphic display board and then to asynchronous display system. The vice-chancellor challenged us that we could do more and they said they needed something like the LCD (liquid crystal display) boards.

“But the advantage of this over the LCD is worth considering when you want to look at the financial implication as well. This can work as indoor and outdoor system. Considering the large number of students we always have in the Faculty, we think this project can help us. We can use it for seminar, convocation ceremonies and advertising, among others.”

Speaking at the presentation of the research project, the OOU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, stressed the imperative of homegrown technology in solving the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria.

Agboola, who equally challenged students of the university to urgently embrace homegrown innovations, said that they could become self-sufficient wealth creators and employers of labour through the technological sector.

Agboola spoke in Ago-Iwoye, during the presentation of a smart board designed and constructed by students of the Advanced Certificate in Science Laboratory Technology (ASLT) of the institution’s Faculty of Science.

The vice-chancellor, who spoke after receiving the work from Acting Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof. Lawrence Adebajo, expressed delight that OOU has become a force to reckon with in technological advancement among the league of tertiary institutions in the country.

He said that the project was part of his vision for the varsity, which he encapsulated as three “Es” agenda involving education, employability and employment creation.

He also commended the students for their groundbreaking innovation, saying they should keep flying the flag of academic excellence usually associated with the institution.

He recalled how a research team of the university produced anti-COVID-19 syrup and hand sanitisers during the coronavirus pandemic which, he reckoned, was widely commended.

While underscoring the essence of technology, the vice-chancellor said that Nigerians should take advantage of homegrown solutions to the problems hampering the socio-economic development of the country.

He charged students, especially those in science and technology field, to intensify efforts in turning their knowledge and skills to worthwhile endeavours that would be beneficial to the society.

Agboola said, “If you are able to do this on your own, automatically you have become an employer of labour. University education is not about certificate alone; you should be able to stand on your own when you need to. You can start at this level and become millionaires because if you produce two, three or more of this smart board and sell, you are already a millionaire. So, do not waste the opportunity that you have.

“With this project, I will also challenge others. We’ll continue to do more for ourselves. For every programme, there is entrepreneurship component embedded in it and this was tested during the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, in chemistry department, they were able to produce for us sanitizers at that time which were being used on campus.”

The vice-chancellor restated his commitment to ensuring partnership and collaboration between the academia and industry stakeholders to enhance the quality of products of the university towards making them globally relevant.

Earlier in his welcome address, Adebajo said that the Science Laboratory Technology students have been making contributions to enrich the university.

He urged their colleagues studying other programmes to emulate them and start thinking about projects they can execute to add value to the university.