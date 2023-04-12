Wike Mocks Melaye over Kogi Governorship Ambition





•Stay in your lane or you’ll be tamed, ex-senator retorts

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, mocked Senator Dino Melaye over his ambition to become the governor of Kogi State in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

But Melaye in his reply has asked Wike to either mind his business or be tamed.

Wike, who spoke during a media chat in Port Harcourt, revealed that the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum recently called him and expressed concern about attempt to manipulate the Kogi State governorship primary in favour of Melaye.

The governor noted that it would be difficult to defeat an incumbent governor or president and the ruling party in a state, adding that Melaye was a joker and did not have the tenacity to win such seat in Kogi, adding that PDP was doomed to lose the election if it made Melaye its standard bearer.

“Changing delegates list to favour a particular person will further cause crisis in our party. Giving PDP governorship ticket in Kogi State to Dino Melaye is like planning to fail the election, because Dino doesn’t have what it takes to become governor of Kogi State.

“Tomorrow you begin to cry that you were rigged, but you’re already rigging yourself by changing the delegates list to favour someone, who cannot win election,” he said, adding that the party should give the governorship ticket to the most qualified and not ruin their chance of victory in name of compensation.

On the ongoing plans by the opposition parties to produce the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, Wike declared that the lawmakers from the state would not be part of such disruptive scheme.

He disclosed that though he was not a member of APC, prominent members of the party interested in the office of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives have reached out to him to indicate their interest.

However, responding to Wike in a statement personally signed and titled: “Wike and the effluent from an unsound mind”, Melaye said, “Wike, stay on your lane. I am Daniel Dino Melaye. My specialty is to tame lions, whether they be white or black, dwelling in rocks or floating on Rivers.”

Describing Wike as an unstable mind that has the misfortune to govern Rivers state, Melaye said the “simultaneous appearance of Nyesom Wike on some national television in Nigeria earlier today is a sad reminder of the misfortune that the people of Rivers State have suffered in having an unstable mind and a prodigal head as the Governor of the State for the past 8 years.

“In the end, all that the indecorous Wike achieved was to buy precious media time to vent his spleen on fellow Nigerians, who are more qualified than him to be governors in Nigeria

“Hallucinated by the patrimonial resources of the good, but impoverished people of Rivers State, Wike has turned himself into a depraved interloper, who probably out of schizophrenic impulse engage in pitiable melodrama whenever he steps away from the intoxication of his bottle companions.

“He has suddenly become the self-appointed public office regulator, who could determine what would happen in states not in any way contiguous to his colonised State,” Melaye stated.