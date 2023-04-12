Man City, Inter Take Charge as Bayern, Benfica Fall 

Manchester City and Inter Milan took a giant stride towards the Champions League semi-finals with outstanding performances.

City overpowered Bayern Munich 3-0 while Inter gained 2-0 edge over Benfica respectively last night.

At the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland, inevitably, was on target with his 45th goal of the season to make him the highest scorer in all competitions in a single campaign since the Premier League began 30 years ago, surpassing Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Man City, however, gave a powerful all-round team display while Bayern, under new coach Thomas Tuchel, face a mountainous task of how to turn this quarter-final slip around in the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Rodri broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion with a curling left-foot drive into the top corner after 27 minutes while Bayern had chances of their own, especially former City forward Leroy Sane, who brought a vital save out of Ederson early in the second half.

City were always a threat and extended their lead with 20 minutes left, Haaland crossing perfectly for Bernardo Silva to head home after Jack Grealish stole possession off Dayot Upemecano.

Haaland was not to be denied and he pounced for City’s third six minutes later, getting on the end of John Stones’ headed knockdown to sweep a finish past Bayern keeper Yann Sommer.

In Lisbon, Romelu Lukaku scored an 82nd-minute penalty as Inter Milan put themselves in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League after securing a deserved win away at Benfica.

In a tightly contested tie, Nicolo Barella’s downward header stunned the Portuguese league leaders and gave Inter a priceless advantage.

Benfica struggled to dictate play in front of their own fans as Inter produced a defensive masterclass in Lisbon.

RESULTS

Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan

Man City 3-0 B’Munich

TODAY @8pm

AC Milan v Napoli

Real Madrid v Chelsea