Bauchi APC Stakeholders Write Tinubu, Accuse Adamu, Others of Sabotage

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state deepened yesterday as party stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned APC Youth Progressive Movement accused the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, a former Deputy Governor of our State, Hon Nura Soro and the party Chairman, Babayo Misau for sabotage and anti-party activities.

The Ward Executive Council in Kukadi/Gundari, Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State had last week expelled Misau from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

But the group in a letter dated March 2, signed by its National Co-ordinator, Abdulahi Dauda and addressed to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, alleged that the aforementioned party leaders in the state betrayed Tinubu’s trust and the aspirations of APC governorship candidate in the state, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd)

The group, therefore, urged Tinubu to ensure that the party takes actions against those involved in sabotaging the party during the last elections to encourage loyal party members to remain loyal to the party at all times.

The group urged Tinubu to be wary of the activities of sycophants who might want to take advantage of his kindness to undermine his administration.

It said it wrote a letter dated 2nd March, 2023 tagged, “Dearth of leadership in Bauchi APC” to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu where it stressed the need to nip in the bud the turbulence brewing in Bauchi APC.

It said: “We, in Bauchi, want to particularly draw your attention to the serious anti-party activities of individuals you trusted to mobilize the party to victory. We hereby bring to your attention the activities of three leaders including, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, a former Deputy Governor of our State, Hon Nura Manu Soro and the party Chairman.

“Each of these three men for reasons best known to them betrayed the party, your trust and the aspirations of our governorship candidate Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

“The people of Bauchi had looked forward to the return of the APC administration but these leaders through their actions and inactions dashed their hopes through various acts of sabotage.”

The group alleged that the trio refused to campaign for the party either in secret or in the open, adding that those Tinubu entrusted with party logistics failed to deploy them for mobilization.

It, therefore, advised Tinubu to look closely at those who want to come close to him to promote anti-people policies to destroy his administration’s plan for a better Nigeria.