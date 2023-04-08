Buhari Backs Aggrieved Politicians’ Right to Seek Redress, Urges Patience with Legal System

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has acknowledged the right of aggrieved politicians to contest the outcome of the elections held in the country in February and March, this year.



In a 2023 Easter message to Nigerians issued yesterday, Good Friday, and personally signed by him, President Buhari, while emphasising that it was within the rights of the election losers to seek redress, however, advised them to allow the law take its course in post-election matters.



According to him: “As a nation, we have gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the federal and state levels.

“I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system to run its course.”



The President in the Easter message stated, inter alia: “I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.



“At the heart of Easter, is the triumph of light over darkness. It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead.



“It has been a rare privilege for me to serve as your President since you gave me the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019.

“Day after day, I have been guided by the vows I took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.



“Our successes on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms, as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians.

“As we celebrate this season with our families, neighbours and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness. Happy Easter!”