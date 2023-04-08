 Anambra Govt Empowers Indigenous Beggar Allegedly Deported from Asaba by Delta Govt

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Government has empowered a 32 years old woman, Ogochukwu Nwabude who was engaging in alms begging in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, before she was deported.

It was gathered that Nwabude, a mother of one, was alleged to have been deported back to Anambra for constituting nuisance in the Delta State capital, Asaba.

The woman who was at the Anambra State Women and Social Welfare Ministry was empowered by the Commissioner, Hon. Ify Obinabo and cautioned to desist from alms begging.

A press release by the media aide to the commissioner, Miss Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, stated that the repatriated woman was empowered by the commissioner and handed over to the woman leader of her community, Nnewi.

“Ogochukwu Nwabude, a 32-year-old mother of one was sent back to Anambra by Delta State Government for constituting nuisance by begging in the said state.

“Obinabo who did not spare the repatriated beggar frowned at the act but encouraged her to be an agent of change by engaging in a trade in order to fend for herself and her child.

“She (Obinabo) empowered her with a little token to help her start up a business of her choice, but warned that if caught again, she will be taken to court and made to face the law.”

Ikeanyionwu quoted the former beggar as saying, she only engaged in the act for two weeks before she was captured by Delta State Government and repatriated back to Anambra.

She promised not to engage in alms begging, and pledged to make good use of the empowerment.

She was later handed over to the Uruagu Woman Leader in Nnewi who will be monitoring her progress and as well report back to the ministry.