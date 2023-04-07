Abuja School Converts Health Centre Built by Senator to Classrooms

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The management of the Government Secondary School Jedda in the Kuje Area Council, Abuja, has converted the primary health centre (PHC) built by the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Phillip Aduda, to classrooms.

The management blamed the development on the acute shortage of classrooms for students of the school.

The Principal of the School, Mr. Mohammed Tanko, gave the explanation yesterday when the facilitator of the PHC, Senator Aduda, inspected the project and others within the Kuje and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

Tanko explained to the senator that “the improvisation made with the primary health care facility arose from acute shortage of classrooms for students of the School.”

He explained that the action was in line with the saying that “necessity is the mother of invention.”

The principal said: “Distinguished Senator, the management staff and students of Government Secondary School Jedda are extremely grateful to you for the intervention projects facilitated to the school like the block of six classrooms nearing completion and the already completed Primary Health Care Centre which is being temporarily used as classrooms.

“The conversion of the health care centre into classrooms for now is temporary pending the completion of a block of six classrooms project.

“As can be practically seen by everybody here, apart from classrooms carved out from the health centre, temporary offices for the principal and vice principal were also carved out.

“This has to a great extent kept the school going as far as academic activities are concerned pending the time, appropriate authorities would provide the required infrastructure.

“We are also very grateful for the provision of borehole which has been the main source of water supply for the school.”

Responding, Aduda admonished the school to make the best use of projects facilitated there.

He said: “I am happy that the Primary Health Centre is not being vandalised but improvised for other very useful purposes.

“My appeal to the school management is adequate care for all the projects or facilities provided.”

Other projects inspected by the senators within the two Area Councils last Wednesday were the 3km Angwa Gede Goma Road; 6km Lanto road; and solar light in Kuje Area Council.

Other infrastructures inspected included the 2.7km Angwadodo Road; functional Primary Health Centre in Paikon Kore with Inverter for 24 hours electricity supply; National Youth Development Centre, and 4km Tunga Maje Road all in Gwagwalada Area Council.