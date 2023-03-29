IMC Reveals N100m as Prize Money for NPFL Champions

*GTI Assets Management & Trust Ltd excited by partnership to grow the league

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) revealed yesterday that the winner of the abridged Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will pocket a princely sum of N100million.

Speaking at a Media Parley organised by its strategic partners, GTI Assets Management & Trust Limited, Chairman of the IMC, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, revealed plans in the works for the NPFL champion to emerge at the end of the Super 6 Playoffs to cap the season.

The IMC Chief promised that his committee will continue to monitor every game from their situation room and make efforts to have more league matches on more television platforms.

“At the end of this league season the winner will take home N100million. There are plans also to increase the number of games on TV and we hope to be on additional TV stations very soon,” observed the former DG of the National Sports Commission.

Project Director of GTI Assets Management & Trust Limited, Nelson Ine, in his presentation, explained that the partnership his firm entered into with the IMC a few months ago was already producing positive results.

Ine insisted that the projection is to build the business element from football that will be beneficial to all, as well as serve as a national asset that can have the capacity to generate revenue and contribute to Nigeria’s GDP as it is done in other climes.

”Our partnership with the IMC is a strategic one borne out of the need to reposition the country’s football. We intend to develop the business element of football that can have the capacity to generate revenue and become a national asset that is truly Nigerian and for Nigerians and does not belong to only a few individuals as is done in the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga and French League 1.

He expressed his excitement that since the partnership began, there have been improvement in the running of the League as referees’ indemnities have been paid as at when due which has enhanced good officiating, star matches now broadcast live on television stations on weekly basis while competitive balance amongst the football club sides have improved.

Ine stressed that his dream is that the league will get adequate publicity and get to a level where matches will be highly unpredictable and confidence restored to attract critical partners for development of the game.

The GTI director further stated that his expectation in the next five to 10 years is to see that there is massive increase in the renumeration of players/ officials, infrastructure development, increase in NPFL and club revenues as well as eradicating hooliganism and insecurity at match venues.

lMC Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, in his submission, admitted that the Super 6 playoffs to end the season will be played on a neutral venue. “No location for the Super 6 yet although a venue exists in our mind and that venue has no Premier League team.”

He appealed for the support of the country’s media to help project the laudable reforms that are taking place in the league.