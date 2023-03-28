Ekiti Women Group Seeks Partnership with ADP Chieftain, Elebute-Halle





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Elders Forum, Women’s Wing at the weekend urged the Gubernatorial candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in 2022, Mrs. Kemi Elebute-Halle to join the group to promote the development of the state.

The President of the group, Mrs. Florence Ogunsakin gave the advice when she paid a courtesy visit to the residence of the ADP chieftain in Ado-Ekiti.

Ogunsakin said the major purpose of the visit of the members of the group was to urge her to identify with the women’s wing so as to benefit from her wealth of experience in women empowerment and development globally.

She explained that the forum was not a political gathering but it was formed by women towards promoting the progress and development of Ekiti.

Ogunsakin added that the forum comprises women from different parties such as PDP, APC, SDP as well as ADP but they all work for the common goal of making the state better.

“Ekiti Elders’s Forum, Women Wing is not a political party, it is a group established by women to join the state governor to promote the development of the state.

“The forum comprises of women of different political beliefs, academic and social cultural background with experience in various fields.

“We want you to join our forum and make positive impact as well as support the good works of the current administration of governor Biodun Oyebanji,” she said.

Responding, the Action Democratic Party leader, Mrs. Kemi Elebute-Halle, commended the visit of the leaders and members of the forum to her residence.

Elebute-Halle said she appreciated the demonstration of love shown to her by her mothers and leaders in the group.

The ADP chieftain urged women to collaborate with the forum to further support the good works of Oyebanji’s administration.

“I am short of words when I saw my mothers came in, I will tell you that it’s an overwhelming experience and I will not take it for granted.

“I wish have known members of this forum before election, maybe it would have been a landslide victory for me. But I still appreciate God because he is unquestionable.

“For us to be able to make success, we must collaborate, especially we women. We must collaborate with the present administration of governor Biodun Oyebanji that the Lord has given us,” she added.

Elebute-Halle assured them of her support for the group and for the current administration of the state governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji to promote the development of the state.