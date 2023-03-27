NNPP Rejects Outcome of Taraba Guber Poll

Juliet Akoje in Abuja



The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) yesterday raised a concern alleging that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not win the Taraba State governorship poll.

The National Chairman of the party, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, while briefing the press over the weekend in Abuja, claimed that some security personnel aided the manipulation of the results in favour of the PDP.

Alkali called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to urgently correct the injustice done to NNPP and its governorship candidate to bring lasting peace and stability in Taraba State.

“Just like Kano State, Taraba State has been facing serious difficulties. It is very glaring that what happened in the March 18, 2023 Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in Taraba State was a disgrace to this great country. The victory of our Party in Taraba State in the March 18, 2023 election was brazenly stolen in broad daylight, using some compromised security Agents.”

According to him, “When it was apparent that NNPP was coasting home to victory, some forces of darkness went into action, and not minding the costs, they embarked on a mission to just destroy the whole process.”

“At the end of day, they tried to achieve their evil plan at a very huge cost in terms of lives and properties they wasted in the process. We in NNPP, therefore, totally reject that PDP won the Gubernatorial elections in Taraba State.”

“This issue has already been taken up and details are available to INEC, and we urge the electoral umpire to urgently correct this injustice done to NNPP and our Governorship candidate to bring lasting peace and stability in Taraba State”

“It is saddening that in the 21st Century, 63 years after political independence and 24 years into the current democratic dispensation, some political elites in Nigeria still have this terrible and unholy attitude towards getting power, at all cost, surely then, we should ask ourselves, what is the hope for this great country.”