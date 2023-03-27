Ekiti ADP Governorship Candidate Commends Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in 2022 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Erelu Kemi Elebute-Halle, has commended the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on his ‘good’ performance so far.

Erelu Elebute-Halle made the commendation in Ado Ekiti while gifting N10 million to 14 people in Ekiti State under her empowerment programme, tagged: ‘Dominion Education Empowerment’.

The ADP chieftain, who doubled as ADP Presidential Campaign director-general in the just concluded general election, commended Oyebanji for his pro- people’s projects and humanitarian gestures.

According to Elebute-Halle, “Governor Oyebanji is a very humble man. We share some attributes particularly in the areas of humanitarian gestures. Look at how far he has affected lives of some individuals positively in Ekiti in the recent time.

“Apart from this, Oyebanji is service-driven. If you look at what he has been able to do in the last few months, he should be commended. Politics apart, let’s be sincere!

“Before now, Ekiti State seemed to have been completely cut off from the rest of Nigeria, but under him, most of our federal roads that were hitherto in deplorable state are being fixed and reconstructed. For example, Ijan-Ijesa Isu, Ilawe roads are getting attention.

“Now, one can link and connect any part of the country within a short time. I felt if God has given us a leader who is doing well like this, one should say thank you to him for taking good care of the Ekiti people. But that is a service he has sworn to give us and he is doing it well.”

Speaking on why she founded the organisation, ‘Dominion’, Elebute-Halle said: “While in USA in 2018, I saw some young people assisting the less privileged to fix their houses without receiving anything from them. As a person, I have gone through phases of life. And I told God, if you can bless me, I want to be an end-time blessing to all the people, so that I will be able to help everybody.

“All the beneficiaries are students but over 90 percent are still in secondary school. Three physically challenged persons were among the people empowered. Some are undergraduates while some others are going for their Master degrees.”