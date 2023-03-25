Nigeria, An Exciting Country

Felicia Marie-Oni





Chaplain Mrs Felicia Marie-Oni, an American who was recently in Nigeria to tie the nuptial knot with her Nigerian man, Solomon Oni, writes on her journey to matrimony and experience in the country

My life has changed forever because of my diligence, trust, sacrifice and commitment to trust God and go all the way back to the beginning and start all over again. That would begin in Africa. I researched for a few years and studied the lives of Africans and the battles they face.

I never imagined I would meet the love of my life from all the way across the world in the country of Nigeria. But in my search of my purpose, our worlds met. Our spirits were searching and seeking God for our soulmate and his purpose for our lives. And we did this soberly, lonely, feeling rejected, unworthy, and tired of life, as we had been experiencing it and we wanted more.

I tried to alter my personality to a personality that people liked but it didn’t work because it was not me. I was a more gentle, loving, kind, understanding, Godly, African person which was not really cool. Other people rejected her and so did I. I found my life going deeper into a hole that was not befitting for the real me and the vision I saw for myself.

I saw myself in the church, married with children living a righteous life unto the Lord. So, I rejected my past and went back to the real Felicia Marie. The rejected stone went back home. Home to her real father God.

This decision blinded me because I was now walking behind God and not in front of him. It’s a journey that you don’t know where you are going but you know it’ll be ok because I was walking behind God, and I began to become comfortable in my new shoes and God begins to show favour in my life.

My business grew, my family life grew, everything in my life started looking and feeling more like right. I began to preach the gospel with no shame and proclaiming the name of Jesus over the internet which is how I was introduced to my loving husband crown Prince, Pastor, Politician, Overseer Solomon Ayodeji Eniola Oni.

He found me proclaiming the word of the Lord, and I found him doing the same. When God is in it, there is no limits. Now my husband has come. I knew he was my husband because I was in my season and I saw all the signs that he was heaven sent to me by God.

In order to receive from God, you have to believe in God, believe in miracles, believe in signs and wonders. I believed and received. I forsake the challenges and work that needed to be done to meet my husband and God moved me beyond them.

I left to marry my husband on January 22, 2023.

Once I waited for the plane to touchdown at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, I made it home to my Man, Marriage and Motherland. I knew I was in the right place and with the right people. I knew God was pleased and leading my life. I knew once I made it to the Motherland that I’d been rewarded from God. I was on the road to my new future in life.

You must humble yourself to God all the way. Before you see the goodness of God, you have to see all facets of his life and his people. Sometimes, all we want to see is the good parts of God’s life and his existence but there is good in seeing all of someone. That’s what I saw in Africa. Africa has no shame, it’s a place that is thankful and appreciates its origin and culture. They’re are struggles in Africa that I’ve never faced before in my life and it has humbled me to appreciate everything the fortunate and the not so fortunate because it all represents a whole. The life and the death. It’s all part of life.

I was greeted with so much love, compassion, excitement, and acceptance. I didn’t have to put on any airs, I was accepted for me being me. I found my family. Unbelievable. Only God.

Upon arriving, my first stop was the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Church of God. This is the first place my husband and I prayed together and blessed our marriage, wedding and praised and thanked God. The people on the Camp were so beautiful to me, we gave to whomever we could because we were just so moved by their hospitality and true love. I felt like I was around people like me. Nobody was a stranger to each other, we all treated each other like brother and sister. It was so relaxing and calming. I felt like I had met myself in so many people especially my husband.

I say I met myself because that’s who I am. No one is a stranger to me and we’re all equal. Nobody’s greater. No matter what you may hear about the Motherland, it’s important to go and meet who we really are as a people. We carry personalities that are not who we really are and are afraid to change because we won’t have as many likes, but it doesn’t matter. Be yourself, An African Queen and King, Prince and Princess.

My wedding was as beautiful as we prayed for. My Royal wedding was held at Ibadan North Local Government Registry and our reception followed at Nigeria Army Officer Tiger Mess, Agodi GRA Ibadan with the military officers hosting our reception. It was phenomenal. I experienced and enjoyed my head being wrapped and wearing custom made clothing which I’d never experienced in my life.

I felt like the Queen that I am. I felt royalty for once in my life in the African way and the country of Nigeria. I felt beautiful, respected, and Royal. My wedding day was very emotional for me because I was getting married in the Motherland to this great man of God surrounded by father of the Day Ambassador Dr. Yemi Farounbi, former Nigerian Ambassador to the Phillipians; General Overseer, Apostle Dr. Opemuyi of Agbala Holy Michael Church, Sanyo, Ibadan, whom also hosted our Wedding Thanksgiving on January 29, 2023, amongst other influential people.

We had some Generals in attendance, like Brigadier General Alex Tawasinmi, Garrison Commander, 2 Mechanized Division, Odogbo Ibadan; Brigadier General Adeyemo, Director of Engineer, 2 Mechanized Divisions, Odogbo Ibadan, who’s a member of 44 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, course mate of my husband.

Chaplain Mrs Felicia Marie-Oni wrote from New York City, USA