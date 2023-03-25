  • Saturday, 25th March, 2023

Lagos to Charge Chrisland School, Others with Manslaughter, Negligence

The Lagos State Government has said it would charge Chrisland High School, Ikeja, some members of staff and one of the vendors with the offences of “Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts,” following the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran, during a sporting event the school organised.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, which said, “On the 9th of February 2023, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran a student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja aged 12 years, slumped during the Inter-house Sports organised by the School at the Agege Sports Stadium and was subsequently rushed to Agege Central Hospital, Agege, Lagos, where she was confirmed “brought in dead” (BID) by the doctor on duty.

“The case was referred to the Nigerian Police Force which carried out a thorough investigation with the help of other agencies. The file was subsequently forwarded to the DPP’s Office on Monday 20th March, 2023, for review of the duplicate case file. 

“On the 23rd of March, 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts had been established against the school, some members of staff and one of the vendors. 

They will therefore be charged with the offences of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.  

“Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified True Copies of the Legal advice are available on the Ministry of Justice website (www.lagosstatemoj.org.).”

