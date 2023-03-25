Gift Orban: Sets Milan, Napoli in Transfer Showdown

Nigeria’s new kid on the bloc, Gift Orban’s scintillating form with KAA Gent has not gone unnoticed across Europe big clubs and has set a transfer ‘war’ between Serie A defending champions and leaders-AC Milan and Napoli

AC Milan and Napoli have taken their rivalry beyond the football pitch, as both teams are set for a transfer showdown on KAA Gent striker Gift Orban.

The 20-year-old sensation is causing a stir in the football world thanks to his impressive performances for KAA Gent in Belgium, where he has scored an incredible seven goals in just six Jupiler Pro League appearances.

According to Calciomercato, scouts from both clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on Orban and he could soon find himself amid a bidding war between the Italian giants.

The interest in Orban is not surprising given his impressive performances this season. The young striker has been on fire in front of goal and has been catching the attention of clubs across Europe.

AC Milan desperately need a striker as they look to challenge for the Serie A title next season. They have struggled to find the back of the net consistently, and Orban could be the solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, Napoli are also looking to bolster their attacking options and see Orban as a potential long-term replacement for Victor Osimhen, should the Nigerian be prized away from the Siego Maradona Stadium.

Orban has been dubbed Nigeria’s newest scoring sensation, and his potential is clear for all to see. He is quick, agile, and has an eye for goals, making him an exciting prospect for any club. The youngster only joined Gent in January, but Gent could be open to selling him for the right price.

It remains to be seen which club will win the race for Orban’s signature, but it is clear that the young Nigerian striker will be in high demand in the summer.

Orban‘s meteoric rise to the edge of footballing stardom has been a story of grit, determination, and perseverance

From obscurity in Nigeria and Togo to the Belgian Pro League, the 20-year-old striker has taken the football world by storm, scoring goals for fun and winning accolades along the way.

Orban’s journey began in Nigeria, where he struggled to make a name for himself in the footballing world.

However, fate intervened when he moved to Togo for better opportunities. It was here that he caught the attention of renowned Nigerian scout Ola Fowler, who spotted Orban during a trials program in Lome.

Fowler invited him to Nigeria to feature in a program in Uyo, where Norwegian scouts spotted him. They were impressed and invited him to Norway for a trial, and Orban did not disappoint.

He signed for Stabaek FC on loan with an option to buy, marking the beginning of his European journey.

Despite initial hiccups and visa issues, Orban impressed the powers that be at Stabaek FC with his exceptional performances, and they offered him a long-term deal until 2026.

The Bison FC academy product needed little time to adapt to life in Norway, and soon he became a nightmare to defenders in the country.

Orban found the net with ease and became the top scorer in the 2022 Norwegian First Division with 16 goals, helping Stabaek win promotion to the 2023 Eliteserien.

Orban finished the season with 19 goals in all competitions in 24 games, making him a sensation in Norwegian football.

Orban’s impressive performances caught the attention of Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent, who signed him on a permanent deal for €3.30 million in January 2023. Critics deemed the fee too expensive, but Orban silenced them with his on-field exploits.

He scored nine goals in his first few games, including a stunning brace on his Pro League debut and a historic four-goal haul against Zulte Waregem that makes him the first player from the club to score four goals in a single Pro League game this century.

Fast, clinical, and ruthless, Orban is equally adept with both feet and plays with the seriousness of one who knows that the Belgian Pro League is a step toward something greater.

Orban’s dream is to play in the Premier League, and he makes no secret of it.

He knows he still has much work to do to reach that level, but he is determined to get there.

“My level has to be even higher if I ever want to play in the Premier League. There is still a lot of work to be done,” Orban told Gent’s official website.

With his talent, work ethic, and attitude, Orban is a rising star that could become Nigeria’s next big thing.

Orban’s rise from obscurity to the edge of greatness is an inspiring story of a young footballer who refused to give up on his dream.

Through hard work, determination, and talent, Orban has overcome the odds and made a name for himself in Norway and Belgium.

He is a player to watch, and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Orban last Wednesday turned the Europa Conference League upside down, scoring the fastest hat trick in the history of the competition as his Belgian side KAA Gent defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 4-1 last night.

Orban, 20, who switched from Norway to the Belgian Jupiter during the January transfer window scored the fastest-ever hat-trick in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 31st, 32nd and 34 minutes respectively.

He earlier also scored Gent’s only goal in the first leg which ended in a 1-1 draw. Gent scaled through to the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate.

Orban has now netted five goals in the competition, a goal behind leading scorer Luka Jovic.

The young striker scored four times in Gent’s 6-2 win at Zulte Waregem penultimate weekend. He now has 12 goals in nine appearances across all competitions for Gent this season.

Orban was nominated for the UEFA Europa Conference League Player and Goal of the Week awards after his hat-trick in Gent’s 4-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir.