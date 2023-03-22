  • Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

Tingo Founder, Dozy Mmobuosi Congratulates Delta Governor-Elect On Victory

Life & Style

Precious Ugwuzor

Technology entrepreneur and Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Tingo International, Mr. Dozy Mmobuosi has congratulated Delta State Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Oborevwori who currently serves as the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly was declared winner of the Governorship election which featured candidates of other political parties.  He was candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a congratulatory message today, Mmobuosi described the   Governorship victory as a divine will of God. While wishing the Governor-elect a successful tenure in office, the Tingo boss encouraged him to open up Delta State for more Foreign Direct Investment opportunities.

The young founder of Africa’s top Agri-Fintech company and Tingo International Holdings Incorporated hails from Delta State and he is currently spearheading the construction of a multi-million dollar food processing factory at  Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

His project in Delta, which costs 1. 6 billion USD will also save Africa from paying foreign exchange to import finished food products.

The recent groundbreaking ceremony of Tingo Food Factory from Tingo Foods, a subsidiary of Tingo International Holdings Incorporation was witnessed by the state government, traditional institutions and residents of the state.

When fully operational, the food factory will turn the fortunes of Delta and Nigeria at large by decongesting the labour market with the creation of no fewer than 12,000 direct employment.

