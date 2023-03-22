First Bank Calls for Application to 3rd Edition of FMAP

Nume Ekeghe

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the call for participation in the third season of its FirstBank Management Associate Programme (FMAP).

FMAP is a 24-month fast-track comprehensive programme targeted at young, dynamic and highly driven individuals that are passionate about making a difference in the financial services industry. The programme is designed to build the next generation of leaders to drive the Bank’s vision of being Africa’s Bank of First choice.

The bank in a statement noted that the interested participants are required to submit their application via a link adding that application is extended to the general public as it closes by 24 March 2023.

Speaking on the FMAP Season III, Group Head, Human Capital Management and Development, Olumuyiwa Olulaja said “Since its inauguration in half a decade, we are delighted with the giant strides and impact the initiative has had in promoting the career development of emerging talents in the financial services industry as they are instilled with the tenets and ethics of the banking industry in line with global best practice.