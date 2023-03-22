Edo Labour Party Decries Inconclusive House of Assembly Election

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Labour Party (LP) in Edo State yesterday frowned at the declaration of last Saturday’s House of Assembly election as inconclusive in areas it identified as its strongholds, and alleged that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were compromised.

Addressing journalists in Benin-city, the state Chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, said the March 18 Assembly election was marred by “low turnout, gross irregularities, and the involvement of life-threatening political thugs.”

As at the time of filing this report, the INEC was yet to release the full results of the election as submitted to it by the returning officers from the 24 state constituencies, and field reports gathered showed that some areas have been declared inconclusive while there could be possible re-run elections in other areas.

Ogbaloi, who was flanked by leaders of the party, including the newly elected House of Representatives member for Oredo federal constituency, Esosa Iyawe, said: “Despite supporters coming out to cast their votes for Labour Party, the election results announced give cause for concern.

“Labour Party has records where election results were manipulated in the state, and the party is strongly against the ugly development.

“The atrocities committed by the agents and thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at ward 4 in Egor and other areas of Oredo Local Government Areas are unacceptable and must be dealt with summarily.”

Frowning at the inconclusive declaration of election results in places where the Labour Party was leading, Ogbaloi said: “The party will not relent in challenging INEC and others involved to ensure that the mandate is freely given to us by the people.”