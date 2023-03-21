Youths Group Advocates Power Rotation for Fairness, Justice in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



A youths group, Kogi Youths Ambassador (KYA), has appealed to the Kogi State Government and the political stakeholders as a matter of equity, fairness and justice to allow a rotational system or power shift to Kogi West without rancour.

This appeal came on the heel of the coming governorship primaries and subsequent gubernatorial elections in May and November this year respectively.

The state Coordinator of KYA, Abdulsalam A. Ozianda, who made this appeal while addressing journalists in Lokoja yesterday, explained that without equity, fairness there can never be justice, stressing that the nature of Kogi State as a multi-ethnic state requires rotation and equitable distribution of resources.

He pointed out that the youths group has been in existence for a long time and has been in the vanguard of equity, fairness and justice, saying there is equity, there will be fair play, and there will be justice for all.

The group leader added that the slogan of the Kogi Youth Ambassador is Equity, Fairness and Justice, adding that the group has been in the forefront of preaching peace, unity, equity and justice across the state.

Ozianda noted that since Kogi State was created in 1991, and the people of Kogi East, the Igalas, have had their fair share by taking over the mantle of leadership of the state from 1992 till 2015.

The group, therefore, appealed to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, to allow power shift to Kogi West at the end of his eight years tenure in the interest of equity, fairness and justice, and to give the people of the zone a sense of belonging.

He further said the Kogi Central is about completing the two terms as governor, stressing that the governorship ticket should be zoned to Kogi West this time around.

The youth group also called on the political stakeholders in the state to imbibe the spirit of rotational system to ensure that every district of the state has a taste of governorship.