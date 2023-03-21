Russian/Ukraine War Poses Climate Change Challenge if Not Managed, Says CNA

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Clerk of the National Assembly, Magaji Tambuwal has said the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war and other climate issues in the world posed great danger to world peaceful and a sustainable future if not properly managed.

Speaking at a forum to commemorate this year’s Commonwealth Day with the

Theme, “Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future” in Abuja, Tambuwal who was represented by the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly Mr. Kamoru Ogunlana, however said the recently established national climate change innovation hub would address inherent challenges in the area and also help the achieve their potentials.

He recalled that the Commonwealth Day was usually held on the second Monday of March every year, explaining that the event for the commemoration was shifted due to the 2023 general elections.

The clerk also said the federal government had evolved some mechanisms to address climate change issues, adding that the youths would be included in the decision making process as well as developed a long term vision for zero gas emissions.

In a presentation, the guest speaker, Mrs. Rabi Audu said concerted efforts should be made by the stakeholders towards forming a sustainable and peaceful environment.

Audu also urged the youths to engage in activities and programmes that promoted innovations and inclusivity for all.

In their respective remarks, some of the students who participated in the programme called for platform and enabling environment to enable them contribute effectively towards a peaceful and sustainable future.