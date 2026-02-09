Woro Killings and Expectations for Operation Savannah Shield

With at least 75 people brutally killed in Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area, on February 3, 2026, the quiet farming settlements of northern Kwara were thrust into mourning. According to reports, the coordinated massacre in Woro and neighbouring Nuku was not a random act of violence but an alleged punishment against a community that resisted extremist indoctrination. As grief spread from Kaiama LGA to the national stage, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the killings have become a defining test of whether Nigeria can halt the advance of terror, especially with the expectations for the already deployed Operation Savannah Shield to restore safety, peace, and calm

With at least 75 people brutally killed in Woro community, Kaiama Local Government Area, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Nigeria has again been confronted with the stark realities of violent extremism spreading into rural communities and the heavy human cost that follows when security fails.

The attack on Woro, alongside neighbouring Nuku village, has not only plunged families into grief but also raised urgent national questions about protection, response, and accountability.

The killings, carried out on Tuesday evening, were described by residents and authorities as a deliberate act of terror against a community that resisted pressure to abandon its long-held religious beliefs, which led the gunmen to descend on Woro and Nuku at about 6 p.m., rounded up residents and shot them in a coordinated assault that left scores dead and many others traumatised.

The killings have deepened fears that violent extremist elements, under pressure in other parts of the North Central region, are seeking refuge and operational space in previously peaceful rural communities. For residents of Woro, the attack was not only an assault on lives but an attempt to force ideological submission through terror.

Condolence Visits

When the information filtered in, one of the first responders was the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was accompanied by security chiefs and cabinet members.

Describing the massacre as a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells, the governor said the victims’ refusal to yield to the extremists’ teachings as the trigger for the violence.

He said, “We commiserate with you over the death of 75 of your subjects. And from the information I’ve been getting, this village refuses to succumb to a perverted form of Islamic doctrine. The terrorists are lying under their immolation, abiding by their Islamic faith.

“These villagers, they don’t want any alteration and because they refuse to change doctrine in their faith, they were attacked and massacred. It’s different from what we used to see, where subjects are kidnapped or ransacked. But this was just a pure massacre. And it’s something truly condemned.”

Later on, a federal delegation led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, touched down in Kwara and reassured that the president is determined to restore peace and security following the deadly terrorist attacks, adding that the battalion of the Nigerian Army had already been deployed to Kaiama and that all security agencies were fully engaged to stabilise the area.

Humanitarian-wise, he said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), working with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, have mobilised resources to provide relief and support for the distressed communities.

Also, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, speaking on behalf of the North East Governors Forum, also extended condolences and prayers to the people of Kwara State.

Local leaders, including the Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi, and the Emir of Kaiama, HRH Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and the state government for the rapid military and humanitarian response.

The Pope’s Expression of Sorrow

Also reacting to the killings, Pope Leo XIV took to X (formerly known as Twitter), expressed sorrow over recent violent attacks on communities in Nigeria, following reports that gunmen killed as many as 162 people in one of the country’s deadliest incidents in recent months.

The pontiff, who offered prayers for the victims and calling on authorities to strengthen security, wrote “It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria leading to a heavy loss of life. I express my prayerful closeness to all the victims of violence and terrorism. I likewise hope that the competent Authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen”.

The Pope’s intervention reflects growing international concern over the persistence and spread of mass violence in Nigeria’s rural communities.

Saraki: A National Disaster

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who also hails from Kwara, described the killings as a national disaster. “What we are witnessing in parts of Kwara State, particularly in the northern and southern senatorial districts, has gone beyond the capacity of the state government and now requires decisive, direct federal intervention.

“What we require now to stop this mass destruction of lives and properties in our state and to restore harmony is the decisive and direct intervention from President Tinubu. We call on the Commander-in-Chief to direct the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Second Mechanised Infantry Division, Ibadan, to second his men to deploy into the troubled districts of Kwara State fully and to establish a base in the affected areas.

“There is also the need for other security agencies to work together and have a strong presence across our state. That is the only way we can deter these assailants. The insurgents who are running away from the firepower of the security agencies in other states in the North Central zone should not be allowed to find a comfort zone in Kwara State.

“Kwara State is too strategic to this country that we should not allow insurgency to gain ground there. It is a state located in the middle of the country and serves as a bridge between the North and the Southwest. It also has an international border with the Republic of Benin and shares borders with many other states.

“We should not limit our reaction to this sad development to mere press comments. We should ensure that this violence against our people does not happen again anywhere in Kwara State. While the Federal Government should move strongly to protect people across the state, the state government and its respective local government councils should play their part.

“Kwara State has not always been this unsafe. The state has always been a peaceful place, and that is why it earned the sobriquet ‘State of Harmony’. Unfortunately, things have gone this badly. The level of killings, arson, and displacement of people that we are witnessing now is unprecedented.

“There must be decisive measures to stop this orchestrated violence against the people. It is an unfortunate situation. This attack in Woro is a national emergency. What these criminals did in Woro was to wage war against Nigeria. It is a war the country must win, without delay.

Pertinent Questions

Former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who also condemned the recent killings, describing the incident as a grim illustration of Nigeria’s worsening rural insecurity and the failure of state protection.

“This killing is unprecedented in its scale and unmatched in its barbarity. I offer my condolences to the Woro community, but condolences are not enough this time. The killings in Woro have shown how easy it is for any group of deranged men to take hundreds of lives without resistance.’

“I hear the unacceptable explanation that it takes hours to access the remote village. So what happened with the Air Force? The world needs to know why the Air Force, which could fly to the Benin Republic to save the Beninois President from mutiny, could not save the Woro people within the same geographical axis.

“The Nigerian Army stopped killings in Sierra Leone and Liberia before. Why then can it not stop the slaughter of Nigerians in their own communities? Nigerians deserve to know who ordered that withdrawal and why. When communities feel abandoned, they will begin to seek survival outside the state. That is how societies slide into deeper instability,” he queried.

Meanwhile, earlier, the police spokesperson in the state, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, who confirmed the timeline of the attack, noted that security agencies were alerted only after the violence had already unfolded.

Expectations for Operation Savannah Shield

In response, President Bola Tinubu approved the immediate deployment of an army battalion under “Operation Savannah Shield” to launch counter-offensives against the perpetrators.

President Tinubu said the new military command will spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to checkmate the barbaric terrorists and protect defenceless communities.

This was just as he urged collaboration between federal and state agencies to provide succour to members of the community and ensure those who committed the atrocities do not go scot-free.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq, who had a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, expressed appreciation for the speed with which the federal government responded by establishing a new military operation for the area.

Expressing optimism that the special operation would bring calm and deter further attacks, he said it will go a long way in deterring and bringing calm to the region in Kwara State.

“The first Commander for Operation Savannah Shield has reported in Kwara State, Ilorin, today and he’s hitting the ground running and we rely on the military to do what they do best,” he said.

Expectedly, Nigerians, especially those in the North Central, expect the operation to amongst other things urgently deliver not just reassurance, but clear, measurable security outcomes.

The foremost expectation is a swift halt to further killings. The operation is expected to disrupt and dismantle armed groups operating in and around affected communities, sending a strong deterrent signal that violence will not be tolerated.

A critical expectation is the identification, tracking, and arrest or neutralisation of those responsible for the killings. Operation Savannah Shield is expected to rely heavily on intelligence, surveillance, and local information to ensure perpetrators do not escape justice.

Beyond emergency deployment however, communities expect the operation to hold ground, maintain presence and rebuild trust so that the massacre in Woro and Nuku is not repeated, and justice is not delayed.