Makinde: Genuine, Formidable Opposition Must Thrive for True Democracy in Nigeria

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured the people that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would continue to provide a formidable opposition in the country, stressing that no amount of intimidation, threat and misrepresentation of facts would stifle opposition in the country.

He also stressed that in a true democracy, genuine and formidable opposition must be allowed to thrive in the country.

The governor, who spoke on Saturday in Bauchi while giving a goodwill message at the celebration of Bauchi State at 50, public lecture, declared that, “Where there is no formidable and strong opposition, democracy will not thrive and people will not enjoy dividends of democracy as expected.”

Makinde also assured that the PDP was formidable enough to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027 considering the hardship Nigerians were currently going through.

On Bauchi at 50, he lauded the founding fathers of the creation of the state in 1976 for laying the foundation successive administrations have continued to build on.

He also commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for becoming the architect of modern Bauchi State with the spread of democratic dividends through infrastructure that have direct bearing on the population.

“The administration has done well to build on what was met on the ground. In the next Seventeen months or so, it will be another set of leaders in place,” he said.

Mohammed, in his address, described the Golden Jubilee as a moment of renewal rather than celebration alone.

He reiterated that his administration was driven by a deliberate vision to reposition Bauchi State as a competitive investment destination, foster economic independence, and unlock opportunities across key sectors of the economy.

As part of activities commemorating its Golden Jubilee, Bauchi State convened a landmark public lecture that positioned the state not only as a symbol of historical resilience, but as a forward-looking hub of ideas, diplomacy, and strategic development.

In a notable moment during the event, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, praised the scale and visibility of development across the state, describing the progress under Governor Bala Mohammed as tangible and impactful.

Chairman of the occasion and former Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, highlighted the significance of leadership continuity, urging successive administrations to protect and advance the development framework already in place.

He noted that long-term progress is best achieved when governance transcends political cycles and remains anchored on clear vision and commitment.