Again, Bandits Invade Kwara, Kill One 

*AbdulRazaq, Ododo, Oyebamiji visit victims of Woro attack in Ilorin Hospital

*We’re under frequent attacks Borgu kingdom stakeholders cry out

*IPCR condemns killings, urges rural devt, stronger security measures

Michael Olugbode in Abuja, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Suspected bandits, yesterday, struck again in Kwara State when they invaded Woro town in Ekiti Local Government area of the state, killing one person.

Woro town is a boundary town with Egbe in the Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident happened a few days after 75 persons were killed by the suspected terrorists in Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama local government area of the state.

THISDAY checks revealed that, the attack occurred in the afternoon hours of Sunday when heavily armed men invaded the community, shooting sporadically and forcing residents to flee their homes in fear.

The development, it was gathered, led many residents of the town to scamp to safety in view of the sporadic shooting that enveloped the whole town.

Sources close to the town told newsmen that, the suspected bandits took over the town while one person was shot as a result of the attack in the town.

‎Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, led his counterparts from Kogi and Ekiti States, Usman Ododo and Biodun Oyebanji, to visit victims of Woro terrorist attack, who were receiving treatment in a hospital in Ilorin.

Also on the team was the member representing Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero/Ekiti Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Raheem Ajulo-Opin

The governors, who sympathised with the victims, prayed God to grant them quick recovery.

Speaking with journalists inside the Government House, Ilorin, Oyebanji, who described the attack as unfortunate, commiserated with AbdulRazaq and the people of Kwara State.

He commended the federal and state governments for the swift response to the attack.

The Ekiti governor noted that the governors stood in solidarity with the people of Kwara state and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

We’re Under Frequent Terrorists Attacks Borgu Kingdom Stakeholders Cry to Govts

Stakeholders in Borgu Kingdom, Niger State, have cried out that their communities were frequently under siege by terrorists and bandits resulting in loss of lives and property and therefore asked for the intervention of both the Niger State and federal governments to save the situation.

The stakeholders specifically asked for the station of military bases in the affected communities to ensure quick intervention.

Addressing newsmen in Suleja, Niger State, weekend, spokesmen of the kingdom, the Most Reverend Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also Catholic Archbishop of Kontagora Diocese and a Prince of the Kingdom Dr Murtala Haliru Dantoro, described the situations in communities in Agwara and Borgu local governments as “very pathetic “

Yohanna specifically described the security situation “as dire” before highlighting repeated attacks on residents, schools, and police facilities adding that as a result “many children cannot attend school safely and farmers are abandoning their lands.

“The people of Agwara deserve to live without fear. Our children deserve a secured future. Our people need to farm their lands and sleep peacefully in their homes,” Dr Yohanna declared

The clergyman told the Niger and federal governments that, “Our people are helpless and crying for help we want you to beef up security in Agwara, especially in Papiri town, where St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools serve over 50 communities. We are appealing for a military base that will ensure security presence at all times.”

In his contribution Dr Murtala Haliru Dantoro

described the frequent attacks on communities in the kingdom as “a humanitarian emergency that threatens lives and livelihoods across the kingdom.”

Dantoro submitted that “Borgu Kingdom is bleeding, families are being torn apart, livelihoods destroyed our farmers, once the breadbasket of the Northwest, could soon depend on government relief if this is not urgently addressed.

“We are calling on the President who is the , the Jagaban Borgu to approve emergency funding to enable security operatives tackle the security challenges of Borgu kingdom”

IPCR Condemns Killings, Urges Rural Development, Stronger Security Measures

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), has strongly condemned the continued killing of innocent citizens in parts of the country, describing the attacks as senseless and unacceptable, while calling for urgent, long-term solutions to address insecurity, especially in rural communities.

In a statement, yesterday, the institute stressed that sustainable peace could not be achieved without transformative rural development and improved security architecture in underserved areas.

It warned that vast ungoverned spaces have continued to serve as haven for terrorists, insurgents and bandits, undermining national stability.

The IPCR emphasised the need for effective state territorial control over such areas, noting that reclaiming and securing them was critical to dismantling criminal networks and restoring public confidence.

While commending the recent establishment of a Military Command Centre as a positive step, the Institute said the measure alone would not be sufficient to curb insecurity unless deeper structural issues were addressed.