Obi-Chukwu Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

The Founder/Chief Analyst of Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, has emerged as the winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2023 West Africa.

Obi-Chukwu bagged the award in the Emerging Category.

He was earlier shortlisted as one of the two finalists in the category alongside the Founder/CEO of Nature’s Bounty Health Products T/A ReelFruit, Affiong Williams.

In the Master entrepreneur category, the Managing Director of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe emerged as the winner. Elegbe was shortlisted alongside 3 other finalists in this category, which included Chairman/Founder, Brittania-U Limited, Uju Catherine Ifejika; Managing Director of

Providus Bank, Walter Akpani, and Managing Director, Rite Foods Nigeria Limited, Saleem Adegunwa.

Meanwhile, Rose Ada Okwechime received the Lifetime Achievement Award as a pioneer of a primary mortgage bank in Nigeria.

Until her retirement, Okwechime was the founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, the premier and leading non-aligned primary mortgage bank in Nigeria. She was honoured for being a frontline Mortgage Banker

in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award was launched in West Africa in 2011, the EOY award was instituted to recognise and celebrate unique men and women who have combined ingenuity, hard

work and perseverance to create and sustain successful growing businesses. The programme, a yearly global event, has enjoyed international recognition for over 30 years.

Senior Partner and Entrepreneur of The Year Award leader for West Africa region, Ashish Bakhshi, while providing overview of the programme, said: “The EY Entrepreneur of The Year award brings together some of the finest and most accomplished entrepreneurs, some of whom have grown to become global market leaders in their fields of play. The shortlisted finalists undergo the final stage of judging by an independent five-member panel of entrepreneurs, some of whom were past winners of the award.

“They assess the finalists through criteria such as their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership, financials, innovation, as well as community impact, among others.”

The top entrepreneurs were announced at a Gala/Award dinner on Thursday, March 16 with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo as Special Guest of Honour.