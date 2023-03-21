Finebricks & Properties Providing Affordable Luxury Homes in Property Market

Finebricks & Properties Investment Ltd., a leading real estate company in Nigeria has said it is driven by a passion for reducing the housing deficit in the country by the provision of affordable luxury homes.

Under the visionary leadership of the Managing Director, Mr. Oladeji Adeoye, FineBricks has grown in leaps and bounds, launching other products like Ile-Ola Estate & Omoluabi Estate respectively in Epe.

In a bid to continue its winning streak, FineBricks will be launching a new estate, Ivana Court, on April 1st. This is a premium estate characterised by its urban lifestyle, premium sense of security, unequaled comfort, affordability, according to a statement by its officials.

Thus, the company has embarked on many housing projects at prime locations such as the SherWood Court – a mini estate with four units of 4BR Terraces, 6 units of 3BR semi-detached duplexes, and one unit of 3BR fully detached duplex. They had a groundbreaking event in November 2022 at its location in Sangotedo Ajah (Vintage Estate). The estate is near major landmarks like Lagos Business School, Fara Park, and Lufasi Nature Park amongst others. Amidst pomp and pageantry, FineBricks did a handover ceremony of a completed and furnished 3 Bedroom duplex. The event had company representatives, captains of industry, consultants, proxy of the client, Excos of the estate community, amongst others.

These diverse stakeholders gave their goodwill messages at separate intervals. The client expressed his deepest satisfaction at the quality of materials used, attention to detail, and professionalism, inter alia. The ceremony concluded with music and dance. It was a day filled with laughter, and joy, as everyone came together to celebrate a new beginning. SherWood Court is a functional estate with occupants currently living within.