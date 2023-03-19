PDP’s Makinde Wins 17 LGs, Awaits Result from 1 Council 

Latest Headlines
Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is coasting home to victory as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in 17 out of the 18 local government announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The governor, who is seeking reelection is contesting against a three-term Senator, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Adebayo Adelabu of Accord, among other contestants.
Below are the results as announced by INEC.
1) Ona-Ara LG
Accord: 1,212
APC: 5,510
PDP: 17,326
2) Ibadan Northwest LG
Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19007
3) Ibarapa East LG
Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125
4) Afijio LG
Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139
5) Atiba LG
Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389
6) Oriire LG
Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767
7) Ibadan Southwest LG
A: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273
8) Oluyole LG
Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700
9) Atisbo LG
Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199
10) Saki East LG
Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374
11) Surulere LG
Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554
12) Itewiwaju LG
Accord: 2036
APC: 4,597
PDP: 8034
13) Ogo Oluwa LG
Accord: 50
APC: 5,570
PDP: 10,930
14) Irepo LG
Accord: 388
APC: 9,785
PDP: 7,193
15) Olorunsogo LG
Accord: 998
APC: 4,851
PDP: 5,838
16) Ibadan Northeast LG
Accord: 1,564
APC: 8,486
PDP: 29,396
17) Ogbomosho South LG
Accord: 10
APC: 8,257
PDP: 17,693
18) Ibadan Southeast LG
Accord: 1,846
APC: 9,147
PDP: 23,585