PDP’s Makinde Wins 17 LGs, Awaits Result from 1 Council 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is coasting home to victory as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in 17 out of the 18 local government announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor, who is seeking reelection is contesting against a three-term Senator, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Adebayo Adelabu of Accord, among other contestants.

Below are the results as announced by INEC.

1) Ona-Ara LG

Accord: 1,212

APC: 5,510

PDP: 17,326

2) Ibadan Northwest LG

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19007

3) Ibarapa East LG

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

4) Afijio LG

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

5) Atiba LG

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

6) Oriire LG

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

7) Ibadan Southwest LG

A: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

8) Oluyole LG

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

9) Atisbo LG

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

10) Saki East LG

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

11) Surulere LG

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554

12) Itewiwaju LG

Accord: 2036

APC: 4,597

PDP: 8034

13) Ogo Oluwa LG

Accord: 50

APC: 5,570

PDP: 10,930

14) Irepo LG

Accord: 388

APC: 9,785

PDP: 7,193

15) Olorunsogo LG

Accord: 998

APC: 4,851

PDP: 5,838

16) Ibadan Northeast LG

Accord: 1,564

APC: 8,486

PDP: 29,396

17) Ogbomosho South LG

Accord: 10

APC: 8,257

PDP: 17,693

18) Ibadan Southeast LG

Accord: 1,846

APC: 9,147

PDP: 23,585