  • Sunday, 19th March, 2023

PDP in Early Lead in Zamfara Governorship Poll

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State,  Dauda Lawal, is in early lead having won the three Local Government Areas declared so far at the collation centre in Gusua. 

In Anka Local Government Area, PDP polled 17,116 votes against the APC which polled 10,156 votes while in Bukuyum Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,341 votes against APC’s 10,321 votes. 

In Zurmi Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,328 votes while the APC got 21,027 votes. 

Zamfara has 14 local government areas.

The collation of results is expected to continue at about 8pm.

