Ndidi, Iheanacho, Onyeka Unused Sub as Leicester, Brentford Draw

Leicester City’s five-game losing streak ended yesterday as they held Brentford to a 1-1 draw away in the Premier League.

Both Kelechi ‘Senior Man’ Iheanacho and his Super Eagles teammate, Wilfred Ndidi were in action. Iheanacho made a cameo appearance in the 90th minute for James Maddison while Ndidi came off with 15 minutes left for Boubakary Soumare. Frank Onyeka was an unused sub for Brentford.

Matthias Jensen gave Brentford the lead on 32 minutes before Harvey Barnes equalised for Leicester in the 52nd minute.

The result saw Leicester now occupy 16th on 25 points and are just one point above the relegation zone.

At Saint Mary’s Paul Onuachu was benched for 90 minutes in Southampton’s 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

His Nigerian teammate Joe Aribo was not listed in the match day squad.

A 93rd minute penalty by James Ward-Prowse earned Southampton a share of the spoils.

Southampton are still rooted bottom in the league table on 23 points after 28 games played. Other results saw Leeds beat Wolves 4-2 and Aston Villa hammered Bournemouth 3-0.