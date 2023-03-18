Polls: NSCDC Arrests Thugs in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the arrest of scores of suspected thugs in the Nsukka axis of Enugu State.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Command of the corps, Danny Iwuchukwu, who confirmed the arrest, said that it was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, the election day.

He said that the thugs, numbering over 100, were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Army providing security in the Nsukka axis after an intelligence tip-off at a popular hotel in Nsukka.

He noted that the thugs, who were arrested with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, including axes, clubs and matchets have since been handed over to the Nigeria Police in Nsukka.