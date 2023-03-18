  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Polls: NSCDC Arrests Thugs in Enugu

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the arrest of scores of suspected thugs in the Nsukka axis of Enugu State.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Command of the corps, Danny Iwuchukwu, who confirmed the arrest, said that it was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, the election day.

He said that the thugs, numbering over 100, were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Army providing security in the Nsukka axis after an intelligence tip-off at a popular hotel in Nsukka.

He noted that the thugs, who were arrested with AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, including axes, clubs and matchets have since been handed over to the Nigeria Police in Nsukka.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.