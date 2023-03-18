  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Bode George Condemns Voter Suppression in Lagos

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Segun James

As violence and voter suppression are reported in parts of Lagos during the ongoing governorship election, former national Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George,  has described the election as a sham.

He faulted the conduct of the election, saying reports of snatching of ballot boxes, intimidation and harassments of voters is disappointing.

George made the remark after voting at his Cameron Road, Ikoyi, voting unit, insisting that the election was a sham.

He said, “The attitude of the APC is very disappointing. If you continue like this when things happen, don’t complain.

He said  where he voted was peaceful but the reports he had received so far showed, there were ballot snatching and harassments of voters.

He mentioned Surulere, Ikeja, Somolu, Oshodi and Kosofe as areas where voters suppression were allegedly committed.

“What is all this? They forget that the international community is watching. What kind of nation do we want to be in the eye of the comity of nations? 

“What I found was a general voters’ apathy. How would the outside world look at us because we can’t exist alone. We will wait and see the final outcome.

“If this kind of attitude becomes a norm, it means we can’t do simple things right,” he added.

The PDP chieftain said the presence of military personnel should be to ensure that the process was orderly, saying “they are to ensure that people vote freely without any encumbrance.”

