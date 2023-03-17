  • Friday, 17th March, 2023

EEDC Begs for Support over Activities of Vandals

Business | 2 mins ago


The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has continued to cry out to its customers on the increasing rate of attack on its facilities, a situation that is almost crippling its activities and impacting its service to customers.


The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, made this cry while interacting with newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.
Ezeh lamented that the activities of vandals has become a torn in the flesh of the company and appealed for vigilance and continued support by customers.
According to him, fifteen vandal suspects were arrested between January and February, this included a receiver of vandalized items.


He commended the various vigilante groups within the franchise area for their assistance and support in apprehending these vandals.
“All the vandals were arrested by vigilante groups”, Ezeh said.


In Abia State, the duo of Ogbu Igwo and Daniel Olugu were arrested for vandalizing XLPE of Agborji distribution substation and some towers belonging to EEDC, while Chibuzo Egbuta was arrested for vandalizing aluminum conductors at Ozu-Item community.  
Also, at Onuiyangan Community in Bende Local Government Area, Chinaemerem Azubuike was arrested while vandalizing aluminum conductors.

In Anambra State, one Amadi Okey, was arrested while vandalizing steel copper wire, and 26-year-old Onyekachukwu Ifennadolu was arrested for vandalizing Aluminum Bare Conductor at Umueri Ezumeri village Oraifite, along Onitsha/Owerri Road.

