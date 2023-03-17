 Benchwarmers Dominate Peseiro’s Squad for Guinea Bissau

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, surprisingly included benchwarmers like Ahmed Musa, Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi and a host of other senior Nigerian players in the squad to play Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus in a double header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture later this month.

In a list of 23 players invited to camp by the Portuguese gaffer, Captain Ahmed Musa who has had cameo appearances for Sivasspor and was an unused sub as the Turkish team lost scandalously 1-4 (aggregate 1-5) in a Europa Conference League to Fiorentina last night, leads the benchwarmers to the all important double header.

Both Aribo and Frank Onyeka who have not seen actions for Southampton and Brentford are also listed in the squad. Ndidi too has dropped in form and has not been as regular as used to be for Leicester.

Usual suspects like in-form forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are in the squad along with the likes of Zaidu Sanusi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Terem Moffi and Paul Onuachu.

Captain of Nigeria’s U20 team that finished in third place at the recently-concluded Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, Daniel Bameyi was listed alongside team goalkeeper, Chijioke Aniagboso.

In-form goalkeeper Victor Sochima, one of the reasons Rivers United FC have inched close to a CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final ticket, will contend for the number one shirt with Francis Uzoho.

Nigeria and Guinea Bissau clash at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, 24th March, and then make it a second date at the Estadio 24 de Setembroin Bissau on Monday, 27th March, also starting from 5pm.

According to a statement issued by the NFF’s Communications Director, Ademola Olajire, the invited players are expected to start arriving at the team camp in Abuja on Sunday, 19thMarch.

Table-toppers Nigeria are on maximum six points from their defeats of Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, with the Djurtus in second place on four points from their defeat of Sao Tome and Principe and draw with the Leone Stars.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Kingsley Aniagboso (Giant Brillars)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Calvin Bassey (FC Ajax, The Netherlands); Daniel Bameyi (YumYum FC); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Joe Aribo (Southampton, England)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Southampton FC, England)