Ayo Charity Foundation Hosts 4th Edition of Bowling Fundraiser

Mary Nnah

Supporters of Ayo Charity Foundation attended the 4th annual Bowling Fundraiser at the Lucky Strike, Hollywood, California. The setup was cozy and modern with a welcoming ambiance. The day’s activities included auctioning a Stephen Curry self-autographed basketball jersey, autographed basketballs, art, and more.

According to a p[ress release made available to THISDAY, the highlight of the evening was when Founder, Ayodeji Egbeyemi addressed the attendees and introduced Ekene Anyiam-Osigwe; the MVP at the foundation’s last Elite 30 Camp in Lagos Nigeria.

Ekene now goes to school on a full scholarship at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, California, largely due to the support and donations towards the foundation. It was an emotional moment.

There was a display of the foundation’s merchandising which had trendy t-shirts, jackets, and hoodies. Attendees enjoyed finger foods and refreshments, networking, and a good game of bowling. The highest bowler of the night even went home with a basket kindly donated by Lucky Strike.

It was a great event and everyone went home with goodie bags. This year we were able to raise over $10,000 and we look forward to hosting the 5th annual fundraiser in 2024.

Ayo Charity Foundation is a Nigerian Non-Governmental Organisation that was created to provide life-changing opportunities for youth in Africa, through the game of basketball.

The foundation’s growth over the years proves that anything that seems impossible, can always be achieved through hard work and the consistent support of the community.